ASAP Rocky is afraid that Rihanna will do the same to him as Kendall Jenner

Rihanna he is in one of the best moments of his life right now. On a professional level, we have seen her shine since she started. Upon conquering the musical field, it occurred to him that his knowledge and talents could be useful in other areas. So she created Fenty, her own cosmetics and fashion brand.

But not everything is work, the sentimental part is also important and for that he has to ASAP Rocky. The couple who recently captured the world of show business are now on probation. Well the rapper is afraid that his new love will turn out to be the same as Kendall jenner.

It was a few years ago that Kendall Jenner and ASAP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Nakache Mayers, began a romantic relationship. For a large part of the public it was a union with a lot of sense, given the interests of both. They are both passionate about fashion, which is why they often caught the eye with their outfits. Their love seemed to be going great, even though they weren’t that open about it. However, this was not enough to continue his story.

Not long after, Jenner traded the rapper for an NBA player. Thus, without precedent, he began to be seen with Blake griffin. This fact set off the alarms of the media, as they left nightclubs together and dined in restaurants. Which meant the end of her previous love affair with the writer and director. This had to be difficult for him, largely because of public opinion and possible humiliation that he experienced at the time. And, in his opinion, this could be repeated, since Rihanna has dated several NBA players.

Basketball Players Rihanna Has Dating: What ASAP Rocky Fears

There is no doubt that Rihanna is a huge basketball fan. Throughout all these years he has been captured in different games. One of the last times was at Staples Center, wearing a LeBron James jersey. In fact, the artist has friends within the basketball league and has been seen crossing the friendship line repeatedly.

In 2009, he was seen with Andrew Bynum, the player who won titles with the Lakers. Although they were captured in attitudes that surpassed the threshold of friendship, RiRi did not like being asked about it.

Consequently, in that same year a great scandal occurred, since the businesswoman was in the apartment of Rashard lewis. To this end, a paparazzi managed to take a picture where he appeared without pants.

Later, in 2012, he was with JR Smith. She accompanied him during the playoff season and they went on several dates. Last on the list so far is James young. Of all the named players, Young was one of the longest-spent by her side in 2014. So, considering the Barbadian’s track record, the Everyday singer feels kind of like déjà vu.

Would Rihanna be able to do to ASAP Rocky what Kendall Jenner did to him? The truth is that in show business all doors are always open.