Ariana Grande’s ordeal: a man harassed her 7 months ago and fears for her life, according to TMZ | TV and Show

The reports come from the TMZ entertainment portal. American singer Ariana Grande (28) is experiencing an ordeal after a man identified as Aharon brown harassed her for seven months in her home and even threatened her with death.

The story seemed to start a week ago, when reports published by the media and replicated by BioBioChile indicated that the 23-year-old, at dawn, had demanded to see her from outside her home in Hollywood Hills, while carrying a knife.

New records reveal that Ariana was at home that night and that Brown yelled at a security guard “I will kill you and her.”

After the attack, the young man, who tried to flee on foot, was arrested.

In the first instance, it was reported that he would face charges for a “serious crime” that would be related to the use of weapons. Now, however, it is known that these are two offenses of criminal threats.

In a statement accessed by TMZ, the interpreter of God is a woman he reported that “I fear for my safety and the safety of my family.”

“I fear that in the absence of a restraining order, Mr. Brown will continue to come to my home and attempt to physically harm or murder me or my family members,” he lamented.

The restraining order, meanwhile, has already been granted by a judge.