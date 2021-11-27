Ariana Grande prepares her jump to the cinema with her first lead in Wicked | Film and Television

During years, Ariana Grande confessed to be a true fan of one of the most successful Broadway musicals: Wicked. By chance of fate, several years later the soloist will become one of the main actresses of the cast of the film adaptation of said musical in her film debut as the lead. The story of how Elphaba becomes the wicked witch of Oz has captivated him forever.

The leap to the cinema of the interpreter from Boca Ratón (Florida, United States) will take place at the hands of Cynthia erivo as a co-star of the film he is preparing Universal Pictures under the direction of Jon M. Chu (known for Crazy Rich Asians), a director who already has experience in bringing musicals to the big screen like In the heights by Lin Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes, who replaced Stephen Daldry, the one originally chosen.

Wicked triumphed on Broadway with his peculiar vision of the story of the witches of the Wizard of Oz, the classic film of 1939. So far the roles of the two protagonists are the only known of the cast. Erivo will play Elphaba while Ariana Grande will play Glinda. The good witch and the bad witch.

As we said, this will be the singer’s film debut in a leading role because in reality her first role in the seventh art will be a small character in the film Don’t look up Directed by Adam McKay.

The stars announced their roles on their respective Instagram accounts last Thursday night. “Dear Cynthia, honor doesn’t even begin to cover it. I’m looking forward to hugging you. See you in Oz,” Grande wrote in a message to Erivo.

Stephen Schwartz, who wrote the music and lyrics for the Broadway show, is adapting the script with Winnie holzman. Marc platt, who produced the Broadway musical, will also produce the film.

It’s no secret that Ariana Grande has a devotion to musicals. The artist has always shown her love for Broadway and for all those actors and actresses who take the stage. If you were even encouraged to participate in the version of Hairspray prepared by NBC in 2016.

In fact, the impact this musical has had on Ariana Grande’s life is reflected in her career. Do you remember the theme he has with Mika, Popular Song? Well, it is practically a version of one of the songs in the musical. If even the video clip is full of references to the musical! You just have to see Grande as an apprentice witch.