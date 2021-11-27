Apple TV + to premiere ‘the Tragedy of Macbeth’, starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand

Apple TV + will continue to nurture its catalog in 2021 with great authors and Hollywood stars. The platform has just announced an agreement with the prestigious production company A24 (Moonlight, Lady Bird) to keep the rights of the expected The Tragedy of Macbeth, the first film by the four-time Oscar winner Joel coen without his inseparable brother Ethan. Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand, brand new winner of the Academy Award for Nomadland, will be the protagonists of this version of the classic of William Shakespeare. The film will be shown in theaters in 2021 before streaming exclusively to Apple TV +.

Coen will be working with many of his regular collaborators again: Bruno delbonnel (Amelie) in the direction of photography, Mary zophres (La La Land) in costume design and musician Carter burwell (Carol) composing the soundtrack. In addition to directing, Coen produces the film with Robert Graf (No country for old men) and McDormand herself, increasingly active in her role behind the scenes.

The cast of The Tragedy of Macbeth is completed with Bertie Carvel (Dr. Foster), Alex Hassell (The house of miniatures), Corey hawkins (Infiltrators in the Kkklan), Kathryn hunter (the Serie Rome), Harry Melling (Neville in the saga Harry Potter) and Brendan gleeson (Hidden in Bruges).

Apple TV + already has films such as On the Rocks, the meeting of Sofia coppola and Bill murray; the documentary winner of the Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival Boys State, about a camp where its young attendees recreate American democracy, and Wofwalkers, the fourth film of Cartoon saloon.

The platform is also behind a movie by Ridley scott about the figure of Napoleon bonaparte; CODA, the great phenomenon in the latest edition of Sundance Festival that adapts the French film The Belier family, and the expected Killers of the Flower Moon, the first film of Martin Scorsese with his big fetish actors together: Leonardo Dicaprio and Robert De Niro.

“The Tragedy of Macbeth” will open in theaters before arriving exclusively on Apple TV +.

