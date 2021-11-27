Apple augmented reality glasses would be powerful like a Mac

Photo : NICHOLAS KAMM / Contributor ( Getty Images )

We’ve been hearing rumors about sunglasses for months, maybe years. augmented reality , or rather, mixed reality that would be developing Apple. And according to new leaks, those glasses will arrive in 2022, and not only will they work independently but will have the processor power of the new Macs.

This is assured by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, a constant source of leaks and information about the white apple company. Kuo explains that he The glasses will include two processors, one with the same processing power as the M1 chips of recent Mac models, and another with a lower capacity that will be responsible for handling the information and data that come from the various sensors, since according to Kuo, the glasses will include between 6 and 8 optical modules that will work simultaneously and continuously.

Of course, this power would mean that the glasses will be able to function independently, or at least that is what the analyst assures. And it is that during the last months we have heard on multiple occasions reports that they would be independent glasses, but there are also those who assure that they will have to work in conjunction with an iPhone, an iPad, a Mac or perhaps an extra device that the user would carry with him. For Kuo, these glasses are not developed by Apple as an accessory, but as its own ecosystem and with its own user experience (with its own apps or versions of existing apps, for example).

For the rest, the hardware includes a pair of small OLED screens with 4K resolution, manufactured by Sony. But we will have to wait until 2022 to be able to confirm if all this information is true and to know, really, what the AR glasses that Apple is undeniably working on are like. [9to5Mac vía Verge / Engadget]