An American multinational recalls several of its hygiene products due to the presence of a carcinogenic chemical

Benzene, a substance that can cause diseases such as leukemia, bone marrow cancer, and blood disorders, has been detected.

The US multinational consumer goods company The Procter & Gamble Company (P&G) is voluntarily recalling several of its products due to the presence of benzene, a carcinogenic chemical, according to a statement published Tuesday on its website.



Specifically, the measure affects all batches of aerosol deodorants of the brands Old spice and Secretas well as Old Spice Below Deck spray products with an expiration date through September 2023, sold in the US.

The substance found is classified as a human carcinogen. Exposure to it can trigger diseases such as leukemia, cancer of the bone marrow, and blood disorders that can be life-threatening.

“Based on the exposure model and cancer risk assessments published by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), daily exposure to benzene in recalled products at the levels detected in our tests would not be expected to have adverse health consequences. “, reads the text.

The Cincinnati-based company emphasizes that, for the moment, it has not received any reports of adverse events related to the affected hygiene products, ensuring that the rest of the articles of those brands are safe and can continue to be used without problem.

P&G notes that consumers should Discard adequately the affected products, detailing that they will be offered a refund. It also indicates that people who experience any health problems that may be related to the use of these products should contact a doctor.

“This recall is carried out with the knowledge of the US Food and Drug Administration,” the statement concludes, which provides a list of codes for all affected batches.

