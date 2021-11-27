America favorite against Pumas, but which teams will advance to the semifinals?

The Eagles qualify with victory or draw, while the university students need victory at Azteca to stay alive in the Apertura 2021

Cougars and America they drew goalless in the first leg quarterfinals at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario. Both teams were not hurt and left everything for the return match, which will be this Saturday at the Azteca Stadium.

America is a wide favorite to advance to the semifinals of the Apertura 2021. Imago7

And, despite the version that America showed, in which the auriazul goal barely attacked, the azulcremas are wide favorites to stay with the victory in the Coloso de Santa Úrsula and advance to the semifinals of the Opening 2021.

According to ESPN Football Index (EFI), Santiago Solari’s team has 55 percent to reach the next phase and thus, the Argentine helmsman, live his first semifinal in the MX League in the year he has been in the country.

The forecast is beneficial for the Eagles, who will have the support of the local public and with the criterion of the best position in the table in their favor, since, for this tournament, the criterion of the away goal was eliminated as a method to tie a game. .

Thus, Cougars He is bound to victory, as it is the only marker that works for Andrés Lillini’s pupils, but the projections are not so favorable, since, according to the EFI, the Auriazules barely have a 17 percent chance of winning as visitors.

Yes OK Cougars he made the best game in the first leg, he could not specify his options in the face of Guillermo Ochoa’s goal and, even, a goal was canceled out of place, so they will have to risk their lives this Saturday.

Meanwhile, the tie may appear at Azteca, but with just 28 percent option, although, curiously, this marker is more likely than the victory of the felines, who do not look like favorites.

After the 0-0 between the two teams at the BBVA Stadium in Striped, the predictions hardly favor the Rojinegros, who have 38 percent chances of qualifying for the semifinal, for just 31 percent of the Monterrey team.

This duel is one of the closest and the tie has a 31 percent chance of appearing. It is worth mentioning that Atlas happens if you win or draw, while a Striped only triumph serves him.

Lion is favorite to win the game back against Puebla, this despite the fact that Puebla gained the advantage in the first leg of the Quarter finals by getting a 2-1 win.

According to the odds, the emerald team would have to win the series at home, having 51 percent in their favor, while the tie has 27 percent to be obtained. Meanwhile, the Puebla you only have a 22 percent chance of repeating a win.

Miguel Herrera’s squad succumbed in the first leg by a score of 2-1 against Saints, but for the return the felines are the favorites to win with a 45 percent chance.

The second result is a triumph of Saints or a tie, as both have a 27 percent chance of being won.