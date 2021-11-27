Amazon Prime Video: All Movies Releasing in December 2021 – Movie News

‘Being the Ricardos’, Aaron Sorkin’s film starring Nicole Kidman and Bardem, the most outstanding feature film.

The month of December 2021 that puts the finishing touch to the year arrives loaded in Amazon Prime Video from Featured Amazon Studios Originals Movie Releases That Could Sneak In 2021 Tops. It is the case of the expected Being the Ricardos, starring Nicole Kidman, which will be released on December 21 after having been one of the most anticipated releases of the year for months.

Likewise, feature films will also arrive in the Amazon Prime Video catalog in the next 31 days Hidden instincts, Be careful what you wish for and Encounter, as well as an interesting list of movies to enjoy during the holidays.

You can take note of All the movies coming to Amazon Prime Video in December 2021 below:

Being the Ricardos



In this exceptional biopic from acclaimed and Oscar-winning creator Aaron Sorkin Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem play Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz during the production of their groundbreaking sitcom. I love lucy. A visit behind the scenes to the famous series, but during a really critical week in the life of the couple in real life, since both were the subject of personal accusations and discredit as a result of the cultural taboos of the time.

Premiere: December 21

Hidden instincts



Science fiction film directed by Neil Burger that has among its ranks Colin Farrell, Lily-Rose Depp and Tye Sheridan, among other interpreters, and that presents us with an interesting action and suspense story that will premiere Amazon Prime Video exclusively in our country . In it, a group of men and women are sent into space with a mission to find other places to live and thus be able to save humanity. However, the subjects are the victim of an experiment that makes them bring out their most primitive instincts.



Premiere: December 1st

Be careful what you wish for

A Christmas movie could not be missing from the list of movies that arrive on Amazon Prime Video in December 2021. Ideal to watch with the family, Care with what you wish is directed by Fernando Colomo and starring, among others, by Dani Rovira, José Sacristán and Cecilia Suárez. The history? That of a couple who decide to spend the holidays in a cabin in the middle of the mountain together with their children.

Premiere: December 10

Encounter

Another Amazon Original feature film is this sci-fi thriller starring Riz Ahmed and Octavia Spencer in which a newly decorated US Marine must embark on the most dangerous and personal mission of his life: what is at stake is the lives of his young children and the threat is not human, but extraterrestrial. Along the way, everyone ends up realizing that their life will have changed forever.

Premiere: December 10

-OTHER FILMS PREMIERING ON AMAZON PRIME VIDEO IN DECEMBER 2021-

