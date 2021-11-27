all the premieres of Prime Video, Disney +, Movistar + and Apple TV + in December

December puts the finishing touch to the year and does so with series and premiere films that we can see on some of our favorite platforms before the end of 2021. And the amount of cinema, series and documentaries that await us is overwhelming.

The new film by Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem, the Disney series that follows the adventures of Boba Fett or the BBC documentary that comes to Movistar + full of controversy, are just some examples of what is to come.

These are tAll the premieres of Amazon Prime Video, Disney +, Movistar + and Apple TV +, starting with the series that we can enjoy in the last month of 2021.

Harlem

We love series with a feminine stamp and in this one we have four protagonists and a life in the New York neighborhood of Harlem. Love, friendship, work, feminism and comedy. An all-in-one that has us hooked.

When? December 3 at Prime Video .

Celebrity Bake Off Spain

Twelve contestants face a pastry challenge. But they are not just any contestants, take a look at the trailer and the same you get a surprise: Chenoa, Andrés Velencoso, Soraya or Paula Gonu are some of the celebrities who will go through this particular cooking contest in which Clara Villalón and Frédéric Bau will be the judges, and Paula Vazquez and Brays Efe, the hosts.

When? December 16 at Prime Video .

Dan Brown: The Lost Symbol





Based on Dan Brown’s novel of the same name , this mystery adventure thriller tells the beginnings of Robert Langdon and it goes back to the first missions of the specialist professor in symbology. To play the character that Tom Hanks gave life in the movies we have the young Ashley Zuckerman, and next to him: Valorie Curry, Sumalee Montano; Rick González, Eddie Izzard and Beau Knapp.

When? Decembre 19th in Movistar + .

The Lost Symbol (Bestseller)

Those wonderful years





This reboot of the famous series from the eighties come back this time to show us the face of an African American family from Alabama. Elisha “EJ” Williams, Don Cheadle, Dulé Hill and Saycon Sengbloh are the stars of this new version that we can see on Disney +.

When? December 22th on Disney + .

All creatures great and small





It has been the most watched series in the history of Channel 5 and it is an adaptation of the semi-autobiographical novels of James Herriot . Tells the adventures of a vet in a small town in the English countryside in the late 1930s. With Nicholas Ralph as the protagonist along with Samuel West, Anna Madeley, Callum Woodhouse, Rachel Shenton or Matthew Lewis (our beloved Neville Longbottom from Harry Potter) among others.

When? December 25th in Movistar + .

All Creatures Great and Small: The Classic Memoirs of a Yorkshire Country Vet

The Boba Fett Book

After the absolute success of The mandalorian , this spin off starring Boba Fett comes to repeat. Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen will be the main protagonists of this story centered on the mythical bounty hunter from the Star Wars saga, who will now try to take control of Tatooine.

When? December 29 on Disney + .

More premiere series on Disney +, Amazon Prime Video and Movistar +

Better things T1-4 (December 1 on Disney +)

T1-4 (December 1 on Disney +) Walkers (December 1 on Disney +)

The Greens in the Big City S2 (December 1 on Disney +)

Awesome Noa (December 1 on Disney +)

The village T3 (December 2 on Prime Video)

T3 (December 2 on Prime Video) Violetta in concert (December 3 on Disney +)

Vienna Blood T2 (December 3 on Movistar +)

Little Einsteins S1-2 (December 8 on Disney +)

Alias ​​T1-5 (December 8 on Disney +)

Gomorrah T1-4 (December 8 on Disney +)

T1-4 (December 8 on Disney +) The Finder (December 8 on Disney +)

(December 8 on Disney +) Miraculous World: New York, Heroes United (December 10 on Disney +)

Tampa Baes (December 10 on Amazon Prime Video)

The Expanse T6 (December 10 on Prime Video)

Alex Rider T2 (December 11 on Movistar +)

Melodic (December 15 on Movistar +)

Foodtastico (December 15 on Disney +)

Family Guy T20 (December 15 on Disney +)

T20 (December 15 on Disney +) Spider-Man S2 (December 15 on Disney +)

Arendelle Castle Christmas Trunk: Cutout Paper Edition (December 17 on Disney +)

Miraculous World: The Adventures of Ladybug in Shanghai, The Legend of Lady Dragon (December 17 on Disney +)

A Christmas Carol (December 22 on Disney +)

Boat T1-3 (December 22 on Disney +)

T1-3 (December 22 on Disney +) The David Choe Show (December 29 on Disney +)

Mixed-ish S1-2 (December 29 on Disney +)

The premiere documentaries in December on Movistar +, Amazon Prime Video and Disney +

The Ferragnez. The Serie





In this series, halfway between the documentary and the reality, the life of Chiara ferragni and her husband, and we can see from the first participation of Fedez in the Sanremo Music Festival, until the birth of his second daughter, Vittoria. A form of see how this couple lives and feels.

When? December 9 at Prime Video .

The Windsors: Princes and the Press





Series like The Crown or movies like the recent one Spencer with Kristen Stewart , have once again put in the spotlight the relationship of the press with the British Royal House. East BBC documentary explores the very different relationship Princes William and Harry have with the press British.

When? December 23th in Movistar + .

More premiere documentaries

Cosmo: Other Worlds (December 1 on Disney +)

Wild Central America (December 1 on Disney +)

Predator Fail (December 1 on Disney +)

Sainz: Living to Compete (December 2 on Prime Video)

A life in ten photos (December 2 on Movistar +)

Hawaii: Sharks of the fire goddess (December 3 on Disney +)

Creators (December 3 on Prime Video)

Gimme Danger (December 5 on Movistar +)

UFOs (December 5 in Movistar +)

Welcome to Earth (December 8 on Disney +)

Radiography of Earth: Cataclysms (December 8 on Disney +)

Blood Rivals: The Lion vs. the Buffalo (December 10 on Disney +)

The game of love (December 11 on Movistar +)

The secrets. Since we haven’t seen each other (December 12 at Movistar +)

The Most Dangerous in Africa S4-6 (December 15 on Disney +)

Predators Fail Too (December 15 on Disney +)

The King Who Cheated on Hitler (December 17 on Disney +)

Hans Zimmer in concert (December 17 at Movistar +)

D-Day Witnesses (December 17 on Disney +)

The Grand Tour Presents: Carnage a Trois (December 17 on Prime Video)

20,000 days on Earth (December 19 at Movistar +)

Cars SOS T8 (December 22 on Disney +)

Pablo Alboran. Vertigo 2021 (December 24 at Movistar +)

Notes on Hitler (December 29 on Movistar +)

Drain the Oceans S3 (December 29 on Disney +)

Rescue in the Deep (December 31 on Disney +)

Three original movies we’re looking forward to seeing

In addition to series, streaming platforms are committed to cinema and present exclusively projects as powerful as Don’t look up on Netflix . This time we will talk about two films from Amazon and one from Apple TV +, the latter the only premiere of the platform to end the year.

Hidden instincts

This Amazon Original Movie with Colin Farrell, Lily-rose depp and Tye Sheridan as protagonists among others, it is directed by Neil Burger. Set in the near future, it narrates the odyssey of a group of genetically enhanced teenagers and those who have eliminated their emotions, who will try to find a place for humans to survive.

When? December 1 at Prime Video

The swan song

Starring two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali, alongside Naomi Harris and Glenn Close, this science fiction drama directed by Benjamin Cleary is one of those that touches the potato. A man is diagnosed with a terminal illness and to prevent his family from suffering, he decides to undergo an experimental treatment that will change everything.

When? December 17 at Apple TV + .

Being the Ricardos

Written by Aaron Sorkin and with Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem as protagonists, this Amazon original is a dramatic adaptation of Lucille Ball’s biography , star of the sitcom from the 50s I love lucy. Together with Desi Arnaz he formed a complex couple, romantically and professionally, and with the trailer and the cast he has left us wanting more. Pintaza.

When? December 21 at Prime Video .

More premiere films on Movistar +, Amazon Prime Video and Disney +

