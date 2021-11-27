Alison González on Canada: “We have ours”

Cristina Ferral assured that the Mexican women’s team are ready for their commitment.

Tri Femenil issues warning to Canada

By: Paty teran NOV. 26. 2021

Alison gonzalez and Cristina Ferral gave a press conference with the Mexican women’s team prior to her match against Canada, and the Atlas player in the Liga BBVA MX Femenil sentenced the Canadians, who, while acknowledging their strengths, assured that they also have them in El Tri.

“It will be a very tough opponent, but we also have our thing so we are prepared to face that match,” said Alison. Gonzalez.

Ferral also acknowledged that the Canadians will not be a simple test at all and that they have to have maximum attention for the couple of tests they have at the door.

“It will be important the tactic against CanadaThey have fast players and you have to be aware of making trips on time and that they don’t have spaces to take advantage of them ”, he declared.

CRISTINA FERRAL RECOGNIZES WORK OF THE FEMALE LEAGUE

Cristina Ferral He gave credit to everything that the Women’s League has been contributing, which always had as one of its objectives to be a seedbed for the different teams.

“It is an important process to become one of the best teams in the world. There is progress with the creation of the League, we are already more tactical and technical, we know the responsibility of being a professional footballer. I have no doubt that we will be at a top level, “he said.