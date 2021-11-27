Adam Sandler and Millie Bobby Brown will be the new duo of the platform

Adam Sandler is one of the most iconic comedic actors in Hollywood and being by his side implies success. Find out all about her interest in screen sharing with Millie Bobby Brown.

In the last decade, Adam Sandler became one of the most iconic actors in Hollywood when it comes to comedy. It is difficult to imagine him in an action or drama character since, since he entered the film industry, his spontaneity was a key point for the success of films such as Click: losing control, The best of my weddings, Jack & Jill and many other feature films that are part of his curriculum.

In fact, a few years ago it was known that Adam Sandler signed a millionaire contract with Netflix and does not stop reaping successes with the platform. That is why, now, It would have opened the possibility of working with one of the actresses of the moment: the young and successful Millie Bobby Brown, who at only 17 years old is already going strong in Hollywood and promises to be one of the great actresses of her generation.

As it transpired, the star of Mystery on Board is interested in making a film with the protagonist of Enola Holmes. They’re both currently on the platform, and in fact, she’s one of the great finds Netflix had when it hired her to work as Eleven on Stranger things, a series that catapulted her to international fame and in which she demonstrated all her acting prowess.

It was Daniel Ritchman who reported that Sandler would be interested in screen sharing with Brown. However, it is still unknown if the streaming giant has made a rapprochement between its two stars, but since they are both part of its favorite interpreters, it is likely that Netflix will give Adam an open letter to reach an arrangement for the next film. .

Although, it should be noted that, at present, Millie Bobby Brown has a full schedule. In addition to being about to premiere the fourth season of Stranger things, also has the sequel to Enola Holmes And, it should be noted that the young woman has already become a businesswoman and has her own makeup and skin care line called Florence by Millie.