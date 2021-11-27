Activist Billie Eilish, what causes does the singer support?

Many fans have as a great example Billie Eilish who uses her fame in a positive way to promote certain causes, what movements does this singer support?

Being a artist With worldwide fame it can be hard work, being in the public eye all the time is a reason to take care of yourself and always clear up any type of misunderstanding that may exist; Billie eilish she is one of the most popular singers at the moment.

With millions of listeners around the world, fans who follow Billie as an example and never stop their support for the singer, filling her concerts, buying her records and so on, the Eilish fandom is faithful and always shows their love.

Billie Eilish has used her fame in a positive way, not only to help her fans who may have a difficult time and have found great inspiration and motivation in their life thanks to her music; The personality of this singer is full of ideals of freedom both of expression and of living.

TO what causes Billie Eilish has supported? This artist raises her voice for those who need it most, having a great influence on millions of people and media who follow her career.

Billie Eilish in activism, these are the causes she has shown her support for

What activistmainly, Billie Eilish is animal rights defender and the veganism, even won the award for Best Voice for Animals from PETA, an association that is responsible for protecting and defending animals.

Billie Eilish also cares about the planet and its future, which is why she has been involved in events and campaigns for the Environmental care and prevent global warming, like Global Citizen; She has also supported other activists such as in the #WhatWeDoNext campaign in collaboration with Telekom Electonic Beats.

Billie Eilish as an activist | Twitter: @typical_toddra

Last but not least, Billie Eilish also supports the mental health, stating your own case and seeking help whenever necessary; In the 2020 elections in the United States, he also called on his fans to vote and decide the best for their country.

Furthermore, it is body positiveIt supports one’s own love to accept oneself as one is because in the end nobody is perfect and we all deal with our image in front of the mirror.

In what campaigns has Billie Eilish appeared as an activist?

The campaign was previously named Global Citizen, which brings together thousands of artists for causes that support the planet, against global warming and the promotion of raising awareness for the place we inhabit.

Also, on his official YouTube channel he sent a message to all his fans about global warming and how it affects the world.

All these movements are supported by Billie Eilish who uses her popularity to leave positive messages and show more of her influence, conscience and responsibility.

