Aaron Rodgers did not practice due to injury, but will play the Los Angeles Rams

Rodgers stayed away from practice to take care of a toe and play the Rams

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Resting quarterback Aaron Rodgers from his broken finger was more important to the Green Bay Packers this week than getting him to practice.

That’s how coach Matt LaFleur approached the week leading up to Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field.

Matt LaFleur with Aaron Rodgers in a Green Bay Packers warm-up. Getty

Aaron Rodgers did not practice on Friday, so he completed the entire week without training. One earlier, he had at least a few reps in practice Friday before last Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings, a game in which Rodgers started out slow but was nearly unstoppable after halftime.

Jordan Love handled all the practice snaps throughout the week.

“Well, he came to practice,” LaFleur said Friday of Rodgers. “He didn’t participate, but he was out there and relayed the plays to Jordan, that communication was enough to practice.”

LaFleur left no doubt that Rodgers will start, saying, “Yes, he will play.”

This has become the new norm since Rodgers entered the reserve / COVID-19 list on November 3. He missed the next game in Kansas City and returned to the team the day before the Nov. 14 game against Seattle, a 17-0 victory. Since his return from the reserve list on November 13, Rodgers has practiced only once.

“That’s how it’s been the last few weeks,” added Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. “The only thing I will tell you is that my respect for him as a player increases non-stop. Everyone talks about how he can throw the ball the best he can, but his toughness is incredible and doing it with this is incredible. We trust him a lot and We know that he will do whatever he has to do to prepare for the game and play. “

Aaron Rodgers does not want to lose the game against Rams or any other of the season despite the injury. Getty

Rodgers on Wednesday cleared up some of the mystery surrounding his toe injury, which he reported happened during his COVID-19 quarantine, and left open the possibility that he could undergo surgery during next week’s break as long as when it didn’t keep him out of any game.



“It all comes down to controlling pain,” Rodgers described earlier this week.

The Packers (8-3) have other injury issues to deal with, while the Rams (7-3) arrive relatively healthy after their bye week.

In addition to playing without three starting offensive linemen (David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins and Josh Myers) and two of their best defensive players (cornerback Jaire Alexander and outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith), the Packers have three key players as questionable for him. Sunday: Running back Aaron Jones (knee), wide receiver Allen Lazard (shoulder) and outside linebacker Rashan Gary (elbow). None of those three played last week against the Vikings, but they all practiced to varying degrees this week.

“If a player is allowed to play, we will let him,” LaFleur emphasized when asked about the impact of next week’s break on the decision-making process. “But you are also aware of what you have in front of you.”