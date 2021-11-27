A whole diva! Ariana Grande participates in a funny program on US TV

USA. – Ariana Grande and Kelly clarkson starred in a shocking moment in the new show Jimmy Fallon. In it there is a section where two singers must face each other and sing different songs from an established category. In the case of the juries of “The Voice “, they got the one of “Divas Pop”.

In the program called “That´s My Jam “ that will be released on November 29th, they showed the shocking advance where we can see the great talent of the artists. They seemed to know almost all the songs that were presented to them in the fun game, in addition to making them want to listen to full covers of them. It’s that Grande and Clarkson’s talent is totally out of this world.

The young Ariana Grande He has said on several occasions the great respect and admiration he feels for Kelly. In fact, it is an honor for her to be able to judge the renowned singing program with one of the most important figures in the world of music. Anyway, Ariana seemed willing to compete in the best possible way, providing a great show for the fans.

The first song Grande had to guess and then sing was “Oops I Did It Again “ of the Britney Spears. The artist is a huge fan of the pop princess, so it didn’t take her long to figure out what song it was. In Clarkson’s case, he demonstrated his great musical knowledge, realizing each song with just a few seconds of listening to the chords.

To find out which of the two artists won the aforementioned game, what is certain is that they are both extremely talented. The program will have four guests who will form two teams that will compete against each other, and will demonstrate their musical knowledge. Start with the judges of “The Voice” it was the best choice on the part of Jimmy Fallon.