A subject was arrested for reselling the consoles he had to transport – Kudasai

The Kamata District Police Station in Japan reported the arrest of a carrier accused of embezzling consoles Nintendo switch and Playstation 5. The 50-year-old suspect, Fuyuki Minemura, has no registered permanent address or occupation.

An anonymous acquaintance who works for a transport company entrusted Minemura with the delivery of some 200 items. The shipment included Nintendo switch, Playstation 5 and physical copies of video games. The actual selling price of the items would be about 5.8 million yen (about 51 thousand US dollars). However, Minemura went into reselling the items in Tokyo thrift stores and earned 3 million yen (about 26 thousand US dollars). After being arrested, Fuyuki Minemura acknowledged the charges against him. He claimed that he had a financial problem as he used most of his money to bet on horse races.

This case of console embezzlement Nintendo switch and Playstation 5 added more problems to the continuing supply problems of all game consoles due to chip shortages. In early November 2021, Nintendo revealed that it will produce about 20 percent fewer units of Nintendo switch than the original plans for the fiscal year of March 2022, going from 30 million to 24 million units. In the same way, Sony it also lowered its production forecast from Playstation 5 from 16 million to 15 million units. Both companies expect the widespread shortages to continue well into 2022.

Source: Livedoor News | Japan

