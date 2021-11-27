A journey full of legends along the Amalfi Coast

The bus turns the hairpin bends, on the edge of the precipice, with a juggler’s skill. From one side, like silent giants, the Mount Lattari.

On the other, the Mediterranean of a blue that seems retouched by Photoshop. And in the middle, the rosary of towns that unfolds south of Naples.

This is the spectacular Amalfi Coast.

Land of legends

Campania’s coastal strip is a land of legends. People say that Sorrento was founded by Ulises in homage to the sirens (hence its name), that the etymology of Positano is a deformation of Poseidon and that Amalfi it was named after a nymph (although it was actually colonized by Roman patricians from the city of Memfi).

The lemon, the fruit that symbolizes the Amalfi Coast. Photo JP Chuet-Missé

It is said that Sorrento was founded by Ulysses in homage to the mermaids who tried to seduce him

Saints also have their myths: in the church dedicated to Saint Antoninus on Sorrento there is a whale rib, in memory of the saint’s mediation for a cetacean to return one of its victims alive. Wave of San Genaro, loved in Naples, who stopped the lava from the volcano with his hands.

And one will say -with all logic- that they are superstitions, but it was almost miraculous that when crossing the tunnel that leads to Meta di Sorrento the autumn storm that raged in Naples has stopped and has given way to the sun until leaving Amalfi.

Sorrento is built on a volcanic cliff. Photo JP Chuet-Missé

The group was conformed by the guests to the trip of the Firenze Coast, one of the cruises of Costa Cruises touring the Western Mediterranean before heading to Dubai and turning around the Persian Gulf.

A road as inspiring as it is dangerous

If you’re not a local, you’d better leave the wheel to someone who is an expert on these roads. We already know how southern Italians drive. And so you can enjoy this movie landscape, which inspired works such as Mr Ripley’s talent from Patricia highsmith, where every curve deserves to be caught on camera.

For this there are viewpoints, where of course there is no shortage of street stalls of limoncello, paprika and other wonders of regional gastronomy.

The beauty of the Tyrrhenian Sea. Photo JP Chuet-Missé

The land of mermaids

Sorrento it was the first stopover. This town rises on an immense slope of land that was formed 4,000 years ago by one of the many violent eruptions of Vesuvius.

The transparent sea is very tempting, but there are hardly any beaches here: just a few sandy strips interspersed with rocky coves. It is also an important tourist mecca.

Exhibition of photographs in Sorrento. Photo JP Chuet-Missé

The city, with a labyrinthine layout, has large villas, some with a magical decadent touch that were turned into elegant hotels that recall the travels of the aristocracy on the European Grand Tour.

In terraces, growing where there is a square meter of land, the lemon trees that give fame to the most famous drink rise; although his cousin the meloncello it also deserves a tasting.

In the historic center is the narrow street Saint Cesareo, full of souvenir shops and lemon derivatives, where you can see the entrances to old palazzos always overflowing with flowers and with a fountain or statue in the center.

Sale of paprika in Amalfi. Photo JP Chuet-Missé

The road that is a World Heritage Site

When leaving Sorrento the coastal highway 106, built in the times of Ferdinand II of Bourbon, and of a beauty of such magnitude that in 1993 Unesco classified it as a World Heritage Site.

This asphalt belt is impossible to circulate in summer. “It takes four hours to do 10 kilometers,” says guide Alessa. For this reason, autumn is the ideal season to travel it.

Before arriving at Positano small islands emerge like Li Galli, where mermaids drove sailors crazy, and which was the private refuge of the dancer Rudolf nureyev.

View of the Sorrento peninsula. Photo JP Chuet-Missé

The elegant charm of Positano

These cliff towns have been and are chosen by stars from all over the world. For example here is the lavish director’s villa Franco Zefirelli and the luxurious hotel Saint pietro positano, with its rooms carved out of the living rock and its Michelin star restaurant chosen by George Clooney or Paris Hilton to flee – with relative success – from the papparazis.

Side by side with the mansions there are simple fishermen’s houses and old houses with their vaulted roofs. It was the solution of these towns, without roads for centuries, to save rainwater in times when the Mediterranean made navigation impossible.

Positano is a town where cars cannot enter, in which to get there you have to descend 950 steps from the road

Positano It is a town where cars cannot enter, in which you have to descend 950 steps from the road to photograph the range of houses that seem to balance from the heights, and that out of season has a magic that can be caught eating fish and seafood in its elegant restaurants.

The lemoncello, always present. Photo JP Chuet-Missé

Amalfi, the mecca of limoncello

After curves and more curves, where one or another luxury hotel is hidden between the rocks, you arrive at Amalfi.

The city was one of the seafaring republics that with Genoa, Pisa and Venice they dominated the seas in the Middle Ages, with coins that were widely accepted among Mediterranean ports and a maritime code that survived until the 16th century.

A mosaic next to the Porta de la Marina, the old entrance, recalls the commercial embassies they had on the African coast, and from the Spanish Levante to Turkey.

Downtown Amalfi. Photo JP Chuet-Missé

The gateway to the cultures of the East and West

A few steps away you can see the church dedicated to Saint Andrew, which synthesizes the Byzantine, Norman and Renaissance styles, a reminder of the times when it was a port of entry for cultures and influences.

Detail: if the façade looks so flawless with the golden mosaics and colored medallions, it was because it was rebuilt from the 19th century.

The best lemoncello, they say in these lands, is the one sold in Amalfi

The center of Amalfi can be covered in a while, although the ideal thing is to climb the stairs hidden between arches, see an unusual sea manger, and taste the best lemoncello in the region and the varieties of pistachios and truffles in the shops.

Amalfi Cathedral is a synthesis of styles. Photo JP Chuet-Missé

Wagner’s memory

The coastal road is so narrow that many tour buses cannot return the same way. The alternative is to get out of Amalfi and set out on a steep route to the highway that connects with Naples.

On the way you pass through towns such as Maiori, Minori and Ravello, the latter called as the City of Music and headquarters of an important festival in tribute to Richard Wagner.

There the great German composed the second act of the opera Parsifal; surely inspired by the legends of mermaids, titans, gods and nymphs who lived, loved and died in that magical land now known as the Amalfi Coast.