75 years of an indestructible action film

Action film lovers surely have Sylvester Stallone on their podium, a New York film director, producer and actor who shines in the firmament of Hollywood stars. He says that there are few decisions that he regrets having made in his life, that as in his films, they have a strong dose of adrenaline and sacrifices.

The tough man who conquered the world with the fists of Rocky Balboa or the M60 machine gun he wielded to embody the military man John Rambo, celebrated his 75th birthday this week (July 6). In this time he has only apologized for two negative acts: his participation in the pornographic film The Italian Stallion (1970) and some of his fleeting relationships with “one or another model.”

Stallone, in addition to fighting tough battles in the 60 films in which he has participated, made his debut in underwear and as he confessed to Playboy magazine, he did it to pay for drama classes, since his financial situation was precarious and only counted with $ 20 in his bank account.

But that type of adult movies would not be filmed again because a year later he would run into Woody Allen in the film Bananas. There he played a criminal who aroused good comments in the critics.

Appearances on the series Kojak followed, and he performed castings for the roles of Carlo Rizzi and Paulie Gatto in the hit movie The Godfather, in which he was discarded.

The above did not daunt him, on the contrary it led him to take new directions and he dedicated himself to writing scripts. Fame would come to him at the age of 30 with Rocky (1976), a story he wrote in just three days after seeing the fight that Muhammad Ali and Chuck Wepner starred in on March 24, 1975.

The story seduced many who tried to buy it on the sole condition that he give the lead to another actor, but he rejected all offers until a production company (Chartoff-Winkler Productions) allowed him to get into the skin of the fierce boxer. The rest is history …