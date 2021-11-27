6 atypical film trilogies that got better with the second and third films

There is a popular belief that movie sagas only get worse and, although in many cases it is, these examples with the exception.

If we talk about film sagas, the most common thought is that, the more time passes, the worse the movies will be. We could put many examples and ask ourselves why the studies did not realize that, sometimes, it is better to stop on time than to close late and badly, but this is not about that. Here we are going to collect the cases where just the opposite happened. Although it may seem incredible, there are trilogies that improve over time and, although in their first installment they do not find the right tone, they solve it and release a new film to leave the public with a good taste. In the world of superheroes it has happened on several occasions and Captain America, Wolverine and Batman can talk a lot about it. If you don’t believe us, take a look at this list of trilogies where the first movie is bad, but they manage to close the story with the icing on the cake.

Annabelle Trilogy: ‘Annabelle’, ‘Annabelle: Creation’ and ‘Annabelle Comes Home’

It is difficult for a tale of demonic dolls to arouse interest nowadays. Even more difficult is to get back a franchise that seemed to have died in its first installment. But that is what the Annabelle saga has achieved, which has gone ‘in crescendo’ since the premiere of the first installment, Annabelle, in 2014. The director was John R. Leonetti, whose career focuses more on photography than on photography. address, which explains why it did not finish working. Things got better at the hands of David F. Sandberg, who was in charge of Annabelle: Creation (2017), the second part. Sandberg had hit the ball with Never turn off the light and was consecrated shortly after with his contribution to the Warren File saga and, shortly after, with Shazam! Here it achieved the complicated task of re-gaining public interest after the cold reception of its predecessor. The saga was going back and ended up curdling in Annabelle Comes Home, by Gary Dauberman, screenwriter of the three films and debut as a director. It was also thanks, in part, to the participation of Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson as the Warren couple, who are always a good element to consider. This third installment is more in line with the tapes of parapsychologists and, if you are a fan of the genre but did not even want to get close to the doll, give it a try.

Wolverine trilogy: ‘X-Men origins: Wolverine’, ‘Wolverine Immortal’ and ‘Logan’

There are those who consider it a saga and those who do not, but everyone agrees on one thing: the jewel in the crown, without a doubt, is the latest film. From the beginning, Hugh Jackman did a magnificent portrayal of Wolverine, which, added to the popularity of the mutant, made 20th Century Fox decide to develop a solo film, X-Men Origins: Wolverine. He was not wrong because it was a box office success, but the critics did not keep up with this good reception. The lesson was learned in Wolverine Immortal, the film that came after Origen and is not considered a sequel, but a new story in the wake of X-Men: The Final Decision. Be that as it may and wherever it came from, the film improved compared to its successor and won the favor of the public and the specialized press. However, the best was yet to come. Logan, the third volume, was the great revolution of the mutant franchise and a complete break for superhero cinema. “Hugh Jackman makes the most of his outing with a gritty performance in a violent but surprisingly thoughtful film that defies genre conventions,” says Rotten Tomatoes. This trilogy could not be closed in a better way, which was never intended to be.

Fear Street Trilogy: ‘The Street of Terror – Part 1: 1994’, ‘The Street of Terror – Part 2: 1978’, ‘The Street of Terror – Part 3: 1666’

Netflix has brought together movies for teenagers with terror and a lot of blood and they have come up with a trilogy as successful as that of Fear Street -in Spain, La calle del terror-. It is a set of three films that saw the light in consecutive weeks, that is to say, that the creative team of the saga, unlike the other titles on the list, had previously planned the events of the three films. And you can see it. Just as in a film the best is usually at the end, in this franchise the last installment is the best without detracting from the first two. The Street of Terror 1994, 1978 and 1666 are set in Shadyside, a small town in Ohio that has been threatened by the witch Sarah Fier since she was executed in 1666. A group of teenagers from the 90s led by Deena Johnson (Kiana Madeira) They decide to investigate what happened at the time of his death and how they can stop the bleeding that has taken away dozens of neighbors.

Captain America Trilogy: ‘The First Avenger’, ‘The Winter Soldier’ ​​and ‘Civil War’



Planet of the Apes Trilogy: ‘Rise of the Planet of the Apes’, ‘Dawn of the Planet of the Apes’ and ‘War for the Planet of the Apes’

