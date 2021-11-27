2022 Oscars: Five things to consider now

When we last left him, Joaquin Phoenix had just announced Anthony Hopkins as the winner of the last Oscar of the night. Hopkins was not present to accept it. There was scattered applause from the few people sitting in a nearly empty train station and … that’s all folks. The 93rd Academy Awards ended not with a bang, but with a grunt.

Seven months, two shots and a booster later, the Film Academy is ready to try again, eager, like so many people here and outside of Hollywood, to forget the last couple of miserable years, put on a happy face and celebrate the magic of movies and, of course, content streaming platforms.

After inviting another 395 people to join this year, the academy now has about 10,700 members, half of whom appeared to be at the screening of George Clooney’s pleasant coming of age story “The Tender Bar” earlier last month. cramming the Directors Guild lobby only to see Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez holding hands. To hell with the Delta variant, there are a lot of parties and receptions that take place every night in the city, and even the after-screen buffets are booming again.

In other words, everything works as usual, even if the academy still does not organize their regular weekend screenings for the members, the wretched Golden Globes could be announced next year on Facebook Live for what we know, and no one in Hollywood. He has no idea where the movie industry is headed.

So what do we know? Here are five speculations as we count down the final days before the final two contenders, Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of “West Side Story” and Guillermo del Toro’s psychological thriller “Nightmare Alley,” finally begin to play for voters and constituencies. critics.

1. This year there will be a fixed number of 10 nominees for best film

After the “snub” for best picture of “The Dark Knight,” the Academy expanded to 10 the number of nominees for the best picture award. This went on for two years, until the leadership gave in to complaints from traditionalists that the prestige of a nomination had been lowered. In hindsight, that outrage seems a bit silly, given that the films nominated in 2008, the last year with five fixed nominations, were “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,” “Frost / Nixon,” “Milk,” “The Reader.” and “Slumdog Millionaire.” No … you wouldn’t want to dilute that kind of prestige, would you?

Over the next decade, rules were put in place that (supposedly) would lead to between five and ten nominations for best picture. (They always ended up being eight or nine). But now we will have 10 again, and that is cause for celebration. On the one hand, the members of the Academy will once again include 10 tapes on their nomination ballots, instead of five, an improvement that does not affect mentality or prejudices and that will open the pool of candidates for the best film award of a way that should satisfy everyone who defended the Popular Film Oscar proposal three years ago.

Consider the films that were nominated in those two 10 years: “Up” (a classic that managed to escape the children’s table that is the Oscar for animated feature film), “District 9” (clever science fiction denouncing xenophobia) , “Winter’s Bone” (the kind of stark indie film that rarely found favor before expansion) and, yes, a Christopher Nolan film, “Inception.” The new rules have worked!

And they’ll work again … as long as you don’t get into that tedious Bond movie.

2. “Dune” will be nominated for best film

Or maybe I should say, in honor of Hans Zimmer’s score: DUNE WILL BE NOMINATED FOR BEST MOVIE !!!!!!!!!!!!

And she would have been nominated even if the rules hadn’t changed. I’ve talked to some members of the Academy who love Denis Villeneuve’s polished and terrific adaptation of Frank Herbert’s 1965 sci-fi classic. I have spoken to many who respect the scale, even if they need to be awakened from time to time. (The true purpose of Zimmer’s score, perhaps?). But everyone I’ve come across has at least seen it, whether it’s on HBO Max or one of the many voter screenings at Warner Bros. Studios.

If you factor in all the trade accolades – sound, visual effects, film editing, production design, photography, and yes, original score – “Dune” could turn out to be a monster on nomination morning. Acting nominations will be hard to come by, however, unless voters can’t get the image of a naked, double chin Stellan Skarsgård out of their heads. (Maybe that’s what Timothée Chalamet sees when he reaches into the pain box.)

3. “House of Gucci” and “The Last Duel” will probably not be nominated.

Or, at least, they shouldn’t. Two major new films from Ridley Scott, who will turn 84 at the end of the month, cannot be easily discounted. But both films are hurt by messy and unfocused scripts and, in the case of “Gucci,” which is almost three hours long, by a set of actors who seem to have very different ideas about the movie they are making.

“Duel” died a quick death in theaters, though in these uncertain times, that’s not the badge of shame it used to be. “Gucci” has earned some ardent fans to swoon over the performance of Lady Gaga, who chews and roars, Haaaaaa-ahhhh-ahhhh-ahhaaaaaa-ahhhh-ahhhh-ah !! as the wronged Lady Macbeth of the story, which I can appreciate until the movie relegates her to the background. And by that time, a bald Jared Leto has already peed into a Gucci scarf. I mean, where do you go from there?

4. The number of members of the Academy continues to grow worldwide. Let’s see if that is reflected in the voting

Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite” became the first foreign-language film to win the best picture award two years ago; Danish filmmaker Thomas Vinterberg earned a best director nomination last year for “Another Round,” an Oscar that Bong also won. This year, it could be argued that the two awards for best lead actor should go to film actors from other countries: Norway’s Renate Reinsve, for her stellar role as a young man navigating adult life in the sublime “The Worst Person in the World ”, by Joachim Trier, and the Japanese Hidetoshi Nishijima, fascinating in what could be the best movie of the year, the epic“ Drive My Car ”, by Ryûsuke Hamaguchi.

You wouldn’t think that most members of the academy need, in Bong’s immortal words, to “get past the one-inch-tall subtitle barrier,” but it remains to be seen if we’ll ever have a list of nominations that reflects really the best of cinema, without borders.

5. Make sure this year’s ceremony has a host. And a sense of purpose

For reasons beyond the Academy’s control (and others that could have been easily foreseen and arranged), last year’s Oscars felt diminished. Emulate Sir Ridley and take a big hit, even if you miss. The show has to be big, bold and worthy of the great tradition that is the Academy Awards.

Additional consideration: Hire Hans Zimmer to conduct the orchestra. A little temporary tinnitus would be worth it to help bring back that Oscar swagger.

If you want to read this article in Spanish, click here