10 movies that brought together great casts of stars

“Pulp Fiction” and Love Actually “are one of those films that brought together a large number of stars (Composition)

Acclaimed, criticized and opinions that describe them simply as mediocre. Working on a movie with a large number of famous actors is not always easy, because the script and direction must be positioned at the height of its own star cast or else it will be as forgettable as any other production of lower budget. After the premiere of House of gucci and with the next release of Don’t look up, we review some of these most famous films released between the nineties and today.

PULP FICTION (1994)

The masterpiece of Quentin Tarantino It is a classic of cinema and it cannot be overlooked that its success was also due to the great cast of actors that it directed at that time: ( John Travolta, Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson, Harvey Keitel, Bruce Willis, and Tim Roth) . They brought the fictional characters to life in a non-chronological narrative that ends up connecting towards the end of the footage.

OCEAN’S ELEVEN (2001)

Also known as The big scam, was a remake from the original 1960 film and is remembered as a hit in the action-comedy genre. The plot centers on Danny Ocean, a man who recruits a group of people to carry out the robbery of multiple casinos in Las Vegas simultaneously. George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Andy Garcia and Julia Roberts starred in the film. In 2018, it was re-released in the cinema with a cast fully feminine under the title Ocean’s 8: scammers.

LOVE ACTUALLY (2003)

An unforgettable romantic comedy like very few. Set around Christmas, this Richard Curtis film chronicles the lives of eight couples in London who experience love in different ways. The cast consisted of Hugh Grant, Keira Knightley, Liam Neeson, Laura Linney, Colin Firth, Emma Thompson , Martin Freeman, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Andrew Lincoln and many more.

INFILTRATED (2006)

In this police drama they participated Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, Jack Nicholson, Mark Wahlberg, Martin Sheen, Ray Winstone, Vera Farmiga and Alec Baldwin. Directed by Martin Scorsese, the story follows a police officer who works undercover and infiltrates a criminal organization, while one of the members of this mafia does the same and becomes a mole within the police department.

MAMMA MINE! (2008)

Meryl streep stars in the film adaptation of the Broadway musical play created by Catherine Johnson. Like the original libretto, he took songs by the Swedish group ABBA to narrate a woman’s adventure in a romantic summer with three different men during her youth. She became pregnant, but never found out who her daughter’s father was. In addition to the Oscar winner, they act Amanda Seyfried, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, and Stellan Skarsgård.

THE EXPENDABLES (2010)

Sylvester Stallone summoned Bruce Willis, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jason Statham, Terry Crews, Steve Austin and more actors in an action film that soon became a film franchise, known in Spanish as The indestructibles. This project that Stallone wrote and directed, is about a CIA agent who hires a group of mercenaries to eliminate a dictator in Latin America.

CONTAGION (2011)

Matt Damon, Jude Law, Kate Winslet, Laurence Fishburne, Marion Cotillard and Gwyneth Paltrow came together in this production based on the events of the influenza A (H1N1) pandemic. The argument reflects much of what was also experienced with COVID-19: quarantine, hospitals, deaths, etc.

THE MISERABLES (2012)

Based on the books by Victor Hugo, this film inspired by the eponymous musical featured famous actors Hugh Jackman, Anne Hathaway, Russell Crowe, Eddie Redmayne, Sacha Baron Cohen, Amanda Seyfried and Helena Bonham Carter in the roles of classic characters from French literature.

UNFAITHFUL LOVES (2013)

Jude Law and Naomi Watts star in this film about a successful novelist who must portray the stages of a relationship in three stories. Liam Neeson, Mila Kunis, Adrien Brody, Olivia Wilde, James Franco, Moran Atias, Kim Basinger and Maria Bello make up the supporting cast.

THE FRENCH CHRONICLE (2021)

In November of this year, the new Wes Anderson was added to the category of cast with great movie stars. Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Léa Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalamet , Lyna Khoudri, Jeffrey Wright, Mathieu Amalric, Stephen Park, Bill Murray, Owen Wilson, Liev Schreiber, Edward Norton, Willem Dafoe, Saoirse Ronan, Jason Schwartzman and Anjelica Huston plunge into a script that makes an ode to journalism.

