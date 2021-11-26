Yanet García gives a taste of her OnlyFans in social networks (VIDEO)

Actress and TV presenter Yanet Garcia gave a taste of his OnlyFans in social networks; posted a sexy video.

This Wednesday, Yanet García surprised his followers with the flirtatious audiovisual.

In the clip, Yanet García is seen swimming on her back completely naked in a jacuzzi.

The video, which was recorded at the ‘Chablé’ hotel, located in Yucatán, Mexico, has the theme ‘Yummy’ by Justin Bieber.

Yanet García added the OnlyFans platform tag in the description of the controversial publication.

Internet users react to OnlyFans video on Yanet García’s account

After Yanet Garcia give away a small sample of what his followers could see in his OnlyFans account, they did not take long to pronounce.

Between comments, his fans did not hesitate to praise Yanet García’s body.

“You look spectacular”, “Fabulous”, “My God”, “Wow, you have a great body”, “Beautiful and divine”, “Beautiful”, “Perfect”, “Always mermaid”, “Happy the photographer”, wrote some Internet users.

It is not the first time that Yanet García shows off her body on social networks, she continually publishes images and videos, showing her body.

During her visit to Yucatán, Yanet García has taken the opportunity to create new content for her account OnlyFans And by the way, surprise his followers on Instagram.

She recently shared a sexy photo of herself in a black bikini, which also caused a stir on the social network.

A few days ago, he also published a couple of images posing at the foot of the hotel pool in Yucatan.

In a couple of more photos, Yanet García poses in sensual black lingerie, in one of the hotel rooms.

Yanet Garcia He has also shared a couple of videos; one of them in a yellow bathing suit.

In another clip, Yanet García models, she takes off a white coat, to expose her body in a two-piece bikini that leaves very little to the imagination, while walking in a transparent pair of sneakers.

In the meantime, Yanet Garcia He continues to work, generating content for his social networks and sharing his day-to-day life through his Instagram account, where he currently has more than 14 million followers.