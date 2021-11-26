Xiaomi sinks the price of its best-selling monster “Pro” of the moment

The POCO X3 Pro is the best mobile you can buy for 199.99 euros, that is the price it has at the moment in the Xiaomi store.

The POCO X3 Pro It is the most successful mobile on Black Friday 2021, even running out of stock in those stores that put it on sale a few days ago. If you are one of the few who has not yet acquired this Xiaomi monster, take advantage of the offer offered by the company itself in his shop. It is a spectacular occasion, because buying the POCO X3 Pro from 8GB + 256GB for only 199.99 euros It is not something you can do every day.

This version, the most advanced of the smartphone, has a sale price of 299.99 euros, so the discount that you can take advantage of amounts to 100 euros. When you buy it on the Xiaomi website, you can choose between icy blue and ghost black, both very pretty. The POCO X3 Pro is the best purchase you can make right now for 200 euros, with a processor Snapdragon 860 and one gigantic battery as referential elements of its technical data sheet.

Buy the POCO X3 Pro for 199.99 euros in the Xiaomi store

The POCO X3 Pro sweeps wherever it goes, and it is something that is easily understood when we consider that it offers magnificent specifications for only 200 euros. First, ride a 6.67 inch IPS screen with resolution Full HD + and refresh rate of 120 Hz. Thus, you will be able to enjoy the content in a big way, with good clarity and a fluidity that you will notice from the first moment.

With this mobile you can do everything you want, from watching series to playing the most powerful games. The main responsible for this is the processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 860, a very powerful chip that moves everything quickly and without the appearance of any annoying jerks. In addition, the version on sale is the one that has 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage, so extreme performance is more than assured. MIUI 12 based on Android 11 is its operating system, and will update to Android 12.

There are four cameras that the POCO X3 Pro has on its back, although the one that takes the best photographs is the 48 MP main. In addition, on the front it equips a 20 MP camera that takes good selfies. Finally, shine brightly your 5,160 mAh battery with 33W fast charge. In practice, it reaches the day of autonomy without problems and is fully charged in one hour and twenty minutes, as we saw in the analysis of the POCO X3 Pro.

