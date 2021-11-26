Xbox boss Phil Spencer reveals his 2021 GOTY and it’s not Forza Horizon 5

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram

The end of the year is approaching and with it the time to recognize the best games that we were able to enjoy throughout these months. Various events have already delivered their verdict, so games like Resident Evil Village and others have already received their first award as Games of the Year.

Despite this, everyone has their eyes on The Game Awards 2021, one of the most important awards in the industry. Like gamers, developers and managers also have their favorite games, including this year’s GOTY.

Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, did not wait any longer and finally revealed what was his favorite game of all 2021. The manager spoke about it briefly and highlighted the great work that its creators did.

What’s the GOTY 2021 for Phil Spencer?

During a conversation with Larry “Major Nelson” Hryb, director of programming for Xbox LIVE, Spencer spoke about his gaming experience this year and discussed his favorite game that he considers the GOTY.

To the surprise of some, the manager did not choose Forza Horizon 5, as he said the best game of 2021 is probably Psychonauts 2, Double Fine title and one of the nominees in the Game of the Year category at The Game Awards.

Spencer revealed that before the sequel’s premiere, he took advantage of Xbox backward compatibility to play the first installment again. This allowed him to prepare and remember how great the Psychonauts original.

Subsequently, Spencer was happy with what the studio offered in the latest installment and claimed that it is the best Double Fine game yet.

“Frankly, for me [Psychonauts 2] it’s probably my game of the year, just [un] fantastic game … in my opinion, as a fan of Double Fine, [es] the best game they ever released.

“Before it came out Psychonauts 2, I actually used backward compatibility and played the Psychonauts original again, just reliving those moments, I was so impressed with how that was maintained, “Spencer stated.

Psychonauts 2 is available for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC. Find more information about the sequel at this link.

