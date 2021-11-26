‘Wound’, Halle Berry leaves the skin in a lazy Netflix sports movie full of common places

Related news

With Wound, the sports drama that just hit Netflix, Halle Berry joins the long list of Hollywood stars who decide to make their way in the direction hoping to follow in the footsteps of Robert Redford, Mel Gibson and Clint Eastwood, timeless examples of actors who succeeded in their adventures behind the scenes. Some, like Ben Affleck (Goodbye little one goodbye), John Krasinski (A peaceful place) and Olivia Wilde (Super nerds), found the approval of a specialized critic who often turned his back on them in their more commercial projects as actors.

Others, like Diane Keaton (Hanging), Ryan Gosling (Lost River), Eddie Murphy (Harlem nights) or Brie Larson (Unicorn shop), abandoned their creative ambitions after being ignored or vilified. Only time will reveal what happens to the only black woman to win the Oscar for best leading actress in 95 years, although if we had to gamble for money we’d bet she joins the last group.

Berry had already tried in 2010 to have more creative control of a career that has always been below his potential as a performer. Her first film as a producer, Frankie and Alice, it was one of those classic exercises of vanity of the stars seeking industry validation and awards through stories bordering on delirium. The main character was a stripper who discovers that she suffers from a multiple personality disorder that makes her lose control of her actions in favor of a seven-year-old boy and a white and racist woman. Only the Golden Globes took the bait. Frankie and Alice went unnoticed at its premiere.





Everything indicates that his debut in the direction will have better luck, at least among the general public. Since his arrival on the platform last Wednesday, Wound It has crept into the top positions of Netflix’s top popularity in many territories thanks to a story that travels through places already traveled over and over again by the sports film subgenre. It is unusual for these types of stories to focus on female characters, but there is no trace here of the realism, authenticity and emotion of predecessors like Girlfight and million dollar Baby.

Berry plays Jackie “Juice” is a fallen from grace mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter after a humiliating defeat in the only thing he was good at: fighting in a ring. The reappearance in her life of a 6-year-old boy who she abandoned when he was just a baby leads her to try to fight her own demons as she prepares, with the help of her coach with whom she establishes a special relationship, for an important fight that You can give your career back.

The physical and emotional dedication of its protagonist and the careful choreography of the fight scenes elevate at times a drama that tries to encompass too many conflicts, characters and resources on its way to the screen. Jackie’s boyfriend and manager, the mother who has never forgiven a traumatic childhood, the child she abandoned, the coach who opens the doors of her heart … Wound It is full of secondary characters with narrative possibilities, but none of them seem to be too interested in Michelle Rosenfarb’s erratic script and, finally, the traumas of the athlete are blurred and little exploited despite the film’s more than two hours duration.

Nor does the newcomer director seem to be clear about the tone she wants to give to the story.: The realism of the domestic and ring scenes collide with the manipulative use of a Terence Blanchard soundtrack and abrupt and unnatural montage. When it seems that an effective final fight is going to make the drama end by leaving a (more positive) taste in the mouth, a drift to Rocky it reminds us again that we have seen all this before. And in much better movies.

Netflix viewed an unfinished copy of Wound at the 2020 Toronto Film Festival and gave money to its director so that she could finish production on her own terms. The result again reminds us that Halle Berry is a remarkable actress who deserves better opportunities and characters to show her talent. However, it also makes it clear that it may not be the best idea for her to be the one in charge of telling her stories and that, if you want to do it, you need a better script. Even in a subgenre as effective as sports (there is no bad boxing movie), Wound it has few hooks to offer its audience.

