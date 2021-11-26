World Repechage 2022: Concacaf vs Oceana: As will be the continental playoff heading to Qatar 2022

Cconfirmed. Concacaf and Oceana They will face each other in search of a ticket to the world Cup. The draw for reclassifications to Qatar 2022 paired the confederation that encompasses North America, Central America and the Caribbean against the representatives of Oceana.

In this way, the team that finishes the octagonal in fourth place, will have to face a selection of Oceana (which in turn had to have fought for said half ticket before the other local groups).

It is worth mentioning that the playoffs heading to the Qatar World Cup 2022 Will play single party in a neutral venue, leaving the back and forth encounters behind.

With the duel between the teams of Concacaf and Oceana it is inevitable remember the occasion when the Mexican national team faced New Zealand for the last ticket to Brazil 2014 which, fortunately, remained in Aztec hands.

At this time, the fourth place in the octagonal of Concacaf is Panama with 14 units, the same as Mexico but with worse goal difference. The United States is second (15 points) and Canada first with 16, so any oversight could send one of these squads to fight for their presence in Qatar against an Oceana team.

Finally, while Concacaf and Oceana faces will be seen for a ticket to Qatar 2022, Conmebol will do the same with Asia in search of the last passport for the Arab World Cup.

COVID-19 VACCINE NEWS IN MEXICO:

How to register online to get vaccinated against coronavirus?

When and where do I get vaccinated against coronavirus?

Steps and requirements to be vaccinated against coronavirus

What if the second dose of the vaccine is early or late?

Who and who cannot be vaccinated against the coronavirus in Mexico?

What documents to bring to get the vaccine?

Official vaccination schedule against Covid-19 in Mexico by state