World Cup 2022: World Bombshell! Portugal or Italy will not be in Qatar 2022

Lto the European play-off for Qatar 2022 arrives with a bang: Portugal and Italy share a tie and only one can be in the World Cup. The worst forecasts were fulfilled for two of the favorites for the play-off and in case the Portuguese surpass Turkey and Italians do the same with Macedonians they would meet, in a final to be played in Portugal or Turkey, with a place for the World Cup at stake.

The pressure for both teams is maximum. Italy fell from the 2018 World Cup in Russia and it could be the first time they have not been in two World Cups in a row. Portugal, for its part, has disputed all finals since France 1998.

The Italian coach, Roberto Mancini, he smiled during the interview after learning about the draw. “It is a very difficult draw. Macedonia is a very good team. If we win, we would have to play the final either in Turkey or in Portugal,” he said.

In the semifinal 1,Scotland meets Ukraine and Gareth Bale’s Wales do the same Austria. The final would be played in Welsh or Austrian lands. The semifinal 2 It is also high-flying with an interesting Russia-Poland and a Sweden-Czech Republic. The final will be cold as it will be played in Russia or Poland depending on the outcome of the qualifying rounds.

