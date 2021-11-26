Will Smith told what his biggest fear was when making King Richard

All cannons point to this being the year of Will Smith. The twice-nominated actor Oscar by The academy could receive the third and, this time, keep the statuette for his work in the future King richard. The film will be released in theaters next week and the artist revealed what was the biggest challenge, and at the same time fear, of having to play a person who is still alive again.

King richard focuses on Richard Williams, the father of the two most important tennis players in the history of American (and, perhaps, world) sport, Venus and Serena Williams. The film is constructed as a biopic that shows how he went about forging the character of his daughters and at the same time training them to become the elite stars that they are for world sport.

In an interview with Jimmy Fallon, Will Smith revealed: “It’s scary when you play a person who is still alive and you know they are going to see it. It was beautiful”. Thus, he explained that during the creative process both Venus What Serena Williams, who signed up to be executive producers who would only put their name on the poster if they were satisfied with the outcome of the feature film.

When he entered the first function of King richard and they warned him that the williams sisters they were on their way to see her, Smith he got completely nervous: “It was the worst two hours”revealed. Finally, according to the actor, the tennis players spent the entire movie crying because of what they saw on the big screen. The players were played by Demi singleton and Saniyya Sidney.

Will Smith’s two nominations

Will Smith He is one of the most important actors today and his name is often associated with large productions. Although this does not mean that everything he does is a gem, his productions have a plus in which his talent stands out. Of all his repertoire, there were two that stood out for receiving a nomination for the Oscar: first was in Ali, in 2001, who lost it with Denzel Washington by Training Day; and then in 2007 with Looking for happiness, who lost (unfairly?) with Forest whitaker by The last king of Scotland.

