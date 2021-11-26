Will Smith recounts his traumatic experience when having sex: “Sometimes he vomited”

Will Smith has published his autobiography, “Will”, which has already become a sales phenomenon, in which he narrates different stages throughout his life without any qualms. Among them, the actor has confessed his difficult relationship with sex after his first girlfriend cheated on him with another person. Smith began to take refuge in a multitude of women, which caused the problem.

Will Smith, on ‘The Tonight Show’

The actor acknowledges that he has always needed the approval of a woman. “I desperately needed a relief, but since there is no pill for heartbreak, I have resorted to homeopathic remedies now unbridled sex“This is how Smith recalls the stage after his breakup. Sex became toxic and, as he himself relates, “I became a hyena”.

“I had sex with so many women and it was so disgusting to me that I developed a psychosomatic reaction to having an orgasm. He could literally gag and sometimes even throw up “, recognizes the protagonist of “Men in Black” in his memoirs. In them, he has also told that he wanted to have a kind of harem of women that had celebrities like Halle Berry.

The actor had to turn to a tantric sex advisor and even several rituals with ayahuasca, a concoction used by shamans, in Peru. “What I did was clear my mind, let me know that it is okay to be who I am and to be who I am. In my mind, because of my Christian upbringing, even my thoughts were sins“the rapper explained in his writings.

An unconventional marriage

Will Smith is married to Jada Pinkett Smith since 1997, although they met in their twenties. Their relationship has also been through ups and downs. Pinkett confessed in 2020 that he had been unfaithful to your couple. After a temporary break, they resumed their marriage, but in the form of open relationship, and not monogamous as before. “Jada has never believed in a conventional marriage. Some members of her family also have unconventional relationships. She grew up in a different way than me,” Smith explains.