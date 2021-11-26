Why can cooking in lead earthenware hurt?

Mexico is a country of traditions and in the kitchen, one of the constants is the use of elaborate utensils with volcanic stone, wood and mud, the latter very popular to make pots, pans and even comales in which they get warm and various foods are prepared. Although the taste is extraordinary, in recent decades it has alerted on their use when they are made with lead, a chemical that could cause health damage.

Lead has been used since the 16th century at clay glazing, since with the lead oxide (Greta), I know waterproof the clay pieces giving them a very special shine. This chemical can be lodged in the systems, organs and tissues of people causing various conditions, not only in adults, but also in minors, due to its toxicity. That is why the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco), alerted on use.

The Ministry of Health (SSa) explains that when the artisans make their clay pieces, they use a mixture of silica and lead oxide that is melted and applied in liquid form and then baked, but since the temperatures are not that high, “the lead particles are not removed or remain fixed to the enamel”, thus that upon entering “in contact with water or food (mostly acids), lead is released from enamel and is deposited in them, polluting them“.

What damage does lead mud cause?

According to Profeco, due to its high molecular weight and chemical characteristics, lead can cause various problems, including the following:

* Neurological problems, such as memory loss, depression, cerebrovascular disease, decreased IQ, behavioral disturbances, attention deficit, hyperactivity, motor and sensorineural function problems.

* Endocrine problems, that is, disorders that can include problems with one or more of the eight major glands in the body, including the thyroid, pituitary gland, adrenal gland, and pancreas.

* Heart problems, such as hypertension and heart disease.

* Decreased lung function.

* Reproductive problems in women and men.

* Decrease in weight and height at birth.

* Anemia in minors.

* Loss of kidney function In children.

* Decreased bone and muscle growth.

* Delayed puberty in girls and boys.

* Immune, liver, gastrointestinal problems and cancer.

If you want to know how to know if your clay utensils have clay, here we tell you about three effective methods.