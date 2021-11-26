Why can cooking in lead earthenware hurt?

Mexico is a country of traditions and in the kitchen, one of the constants is the use of elaborate utensils with volcanic stone, wood and mud, the latter very popular to make pots, pans and even comales in which they get warm and various foods are prepared. Although the taste is extraordinary, in recent decades it has alerted on their use when they are made with lead, a chemical that could cause health damage.

Lead has been used since the 16th century at clay glazing, since with the lead oxide (Greta), I know waterproof the clay pieces giving them a very special shine. This chemical can be lodged in the systems, organs and tissues of people causing various conditions, not only in adults, but also in minors, due to its toxicity. That is why the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco), alerted on use.

