Why aren’t George Clooney and Leonardo DiCaprio good friends?

George Clooney and Leonardo Dicaprio They are two great Hollywood stars, however, although it might seem surprising, it seems that between them two there is no good relationship. It all goes back to a comment made by the protagonist of The big scam some time ago.

In 2013 Clooney, now 59 years old, remembered once going to play basketball with the protagonist of The rebornThey were in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico and George recalled that Leonardo’s attitude left much to be desired. “You can’t brag unless you know how to play (basketball). And that’s what happens when you play with Leo: you got all these guys showing off around him“He told the magazine Esquire.

After a game in which Clooney’s team won by a lot of advantage (or at least that’s what the actor remembered) he realized that Leonardo is missing “A bit of reality”: “There was a lack of coherence between what his game was and how he talked about his game, it made me think how important it is to tell the people in your life what it is. I’m not sure Leo has someone to do it. “Clooney said.

Those statements did not leave Leo very well, who did not comment on what his colleague thought of him.

But Leo is not the only actor that Clooney has lashed out, as Nor does he have a very good impression of Russel Crowe with whom he has been more severe when giving his comments.

And it is that in 2005 Crowe accused Clooney of having sold for “advertisements for Spanish suits”, a comment that George did not like. “Friend, the only person who succeeds when two celebrities fight is the magazine People“, He commanded the actor to say.

The truth is that Clooney may be strong in his postures, but he is one of those people that everyone would like to have as friends, because he does whatever it takes for the people he loves. As proof you can remember that anecdote that gave a million dollars to his best friends as a token of appreciation for all the time you have supported him.

