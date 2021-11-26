Who is the Tracksuit Mafia, enemies of Clint Barton and Kate Bishop in the first episodes?

In Sensacine México we have already seen the first two episodes of ‘Hawkeye’, already available on Disney Plus. And since we know that you have more doubts than certainties, we solve them, especially the main one: who is the Tracksuit Mafia?

Finally, the premiere of the new MCU series, Hawkeye, and Disney Plus He surprised us with two episodes that, of course, in Sensacine México we already saw. The general picture looks good: Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), is intrepid, witty and rebellious against her family, especially when she finds out that her mother, Eleanor Bishop (Vera Farmiga), is engaged to Jack (Tony Dalton). Also, from the first minute we see a Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) more relaxed, still depressed by the death of Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), but very happy to have his family.

However, something has to happen to unleash the action in this production. And that happens when a black market auction happens, at the same time and in the same place, as another for good people and families in New York.





This event is attacked by Russian mobsters looking for a watch, in particular, which apparently belonged to Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.). In that dangerous auction the retractable sword and the costume of Barton’s alter ego are offered, after the ‘Blip’, Ronin. By chance of fate, Jack takes the weapon after the attack; and Kate (who followed her mother’s fiancé until this catastrophe) from the suit, who does not hesitate to put it on to protect those present.

There is also Armand Duquesne III, a mysterious figure who, in one part, is planted face to face with the character of Farmiga and who, later, appears assassinated in his house, mortally wounded with a sword.

Now … who are these angry Russians? Do not think that their appearance is fortuitous, because this gang is part of Marvel Comics. It is about the Tracksuit Mafia (or the Mafia of pants, in Spanish), ruthless and ruthless mobsters. The Tracksuit takes property and if someone gets in its way, it will fight tooth and nail, with deadly results …