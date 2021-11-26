Who is the celebrity Taylor Swift talks about in ‘All Too Well’

Who is the celebrity Taylor Swift mentions in ‘All Too Well’.

Taylor Swift has stayed in trend after 10-minute remake of ‘All Too Well’ subject that, according to his followers, is dedicated to his ex-boyfriend Jake Gyllenhaal because, well, we cannot deny that the clues are quite obvious for all of us who know the story.

The pop singer always hides clues and references in her songs and, although ‘All Too Well’ speaks “clearly” of Jake, also mentioned other points that revealed more about their relationship, such as the part in which he confesses that an actress comforted her in the bathroom, asked her how she felt and she blamed her for her pain.

The actress Taylor Swift is talking about in ‘All Too Well’

Of course, her identity is anonymous, however, theories have already emerged of who that actress could be: Jennifer Aniston or Anne Hathaway.

“Crying in the bathroom of a party, an actress asks me what happened, you, that’s what happened, you.”

The theory about Aniston arose from the 2011 NY Daily News story, where a source close to the famous confessed that he saw actress consoling taylor at the People’s Choice Awards, while she wept inconsolably.

The awards, as always, took place at the beginning of the year, so it coincides with the ex-partner’s breakup dates, which was between December 2010 and January 2011.

According to the aforementioned medium, Jen approached the singer to comfort her from the pressure of the press that questioned her about Jake. The ‘Friends’ actress assured Taylor that everything would be fine and that she better go out and have fun.

So what does Anne Hathaway have to do with it?

The dates of the breakup coincide with those of the promotion of ‘Love and Other Drugs’, a film with which Anne shared the limelight with Jake. However, that is not the only clue, because in 2015 the actress confessed that she had a brief encounter with the singer.

“She seems to be following his heart. I met her, I hope it’s okay to say this, when she and Jake were together. She was 20 at the time and we went out one night. I was like: you are a magnificent creature. She was on fire and I have seen her become this force of nature, ”said Anne.

So far both theories make sense, however the only one that preserves the truth is Taylor Swift, who tried to close a cycle through his work, conquering millions of hearts with the pieces of his that his youthful love left him.