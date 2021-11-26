Who is Mariana Khalil, new reinforcement of Pathfinders?

To continue the good streak that the Conquerors, arrives Mariana khalil, a new blue team booster that comes ready to conquer the triumph in each one of the circuits of

Exatlon Mexico

.

The powerful high-performance athlete, now a participant in the Blues, is a specialist in various disciplines such as gymnastics and crossfit, and is also lawyer by profession.

She calls herself a survivor of burns on your body, a condition that can be seen in some of his photographs on Instagram, where he also specifies that he likes to travel the world a lot.

Mariana Khalil has extensive experience in functional training

The young woman is originally from Chihuahua, is 27 years old and joined the blue team to show all her experience in functional training, in addition to leaving him on the slopes of the most demanding beaches and lands, because in his social networks it can be seen that he is subjected to strong physical routines.

Mariana Khalil will coincide with the return of Zudikey Rodriguez to the reality show recorded in the Dominican Republic, as she will be the reinforcement of her always red team and that this time they are the Guardians.

