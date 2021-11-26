who is kim kardashian’s boyfriend

How well he gets along with his mother, the size of his penis, his look like a rebellious child capable of crying … The reasons are one of the most varied for Kim Kardashian’s new boyfriend to put all the attention on him. What is clear is that the new Julio Iglesias are so for very different reasons in 2021.

The first thing we have to point out when talking about the unexpected Hollywood heartthrob, Pete Davidson, is that when years ago it was a woman who occupied a similar place, society, far from trying to discover the secret formula of her charm, turned her into the favorite joke of pop culture. Taylor Swift has for years been the favorite ‘punchline’ of series, monologues and songs that have joked about her changing love life. Being a woman, many media called her a ‘man eater’ (while Pete is portrayed as a heartthrob) and began to portray the singer as a possessive and volatile character who bought a mansion for a couple and who was the red carpet its Tinder.

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande

In Pete’s case, many have wanted to resolve the dilemma by referring to the words of his ex-fiancée, Ariana Grande, who once commented on Davidson’s most intimate virtues. That is why it is common to point out the comedian’s generous penis size as the reason the industry’s sexiest women fall to his feet. After all, what could seem more plausible and hilarious to a patriarchal society than that? The rumors have gone so far and Pete’s desirability is so pronounced that the adult content website CamSoda has launched a dildo called ‘The Davidson Dildo’, a ‘sex toy’ adorned with the comedian’s tattoos. As the company’s vice president, Daryn Parker, comments in the press release, “Pete will no longer be locked in with just Kim. Now we can all share a part of the Saturday Night Live character and get to know him more intimately.” that romanticism had died?

The lure of difference

In ‘The Power of Discord’, behavioral pediatrician Claudia M. Gold and clinical and developmental psychologist Ed Tronick do not explain Pete’s relationship with Kim with the classic “We are drawn to rebels,” but delve into the strength of the mismatched elements and the energy that comes from surfing the emotional waves. “Getting through clutter is the way we grow and develop in relationships, from early childhood to adulthood. This might seem counterintuitive, as it would be thought that in healthy relationships, there is no room for differences. Shouldn’t two people, in a good relationship, always get along? “the authors wonder. “Dysfunctional patterns of interaction in relationships represent closed systems. Its rigidity allows people to hold onto a familiar level of complexity and coherence, giving them the illusion of security. But if they do not feel safe to get involved in the mess of relationships, they will remain in fixed patterns of interaction that do not promote growth and change. “, they assure. The classic “opposites attract”, but seconded by experts, in short …

The secrets of its attractiveness

Pete Davidson’s power of attraction has led many to compare him to Warren Betty, who conquered figures like Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton, Barbra Streisand and even Madonna, an American Julio Iglesias.. Considering that the Saturday Night Live star had his love story with Ariana Grande, the current queen of pop, and that like Pete is part of the singer’s hit ‘Thank you, next’, Warren was the source of inspiration from the song ‘You’re So Vain’, by another of his exes, Carly Simon, the comparison is not at all strange. The difference lies not only in the fact that Betty always bragged about his success with women, while Pete plays the loser card who laughs at his appearance, but in the fact that Davidson’s triumph, haggard rather than muscular, reflects how the archetype of male desirability has changed in the industry.

The fact that Harry Styles and Timothée Chalamet are now two of the most desired men, while Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian boast of love and passion with Machine The Gun and Travis Barker, shows that now the physical has gone to the background (or that we have changed the patterns that govern beauty) and that today it is those who do not hide their vulnerability who are most attractive. Pete, who was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder in 2017, has acknowledged that his history with Kaia Gerber ended because he did not want someone so young to suffer the consequences of his problems and has opened up with Glenn Close about how the diagnosis took him away. a weight off you. “I was diagnosed with BPD a few years ago, and I was always so confused all the time, and I thought something was wrong and I didn’t know how to deal with it.” As you read it: the dermal ink that characterizes the tough guy image cannot hide what lies behind it, and that is another of its merits is having broken with the myth of the troublesome rebel ‘destroys hearts’ and with the archaic’ boys don’t cry ‘.

Pete Davidson filming with Kaley Cuoco

At the age of seven, his father, a firefighter, lost his life in the 9/11 attacks, and when he was diagnosed with Crohn’s, he hooked on marijuana to ease the discomfort. The fact that after his breakup with Ariana he left his 16 million euro apartment on the High Line to go live with his mother in the house that Pete had bought for her touched the world, and that is perhaps another reason why it is irresistible: his relationship with his mother. Let’s put a bookmark here, because we’ll get back to this topic in a bit. Happy ‘flashforward’!

By more than Because of society, women are forced to fight an endless struggle to achieve the validation granted by having managed to “cure” their partners., Ed Tronick and Claudia M Gold are not anchored in the harmful idea of ​​the saving woman, but in the power of wanting to change things. “We recognized that repair is the center of human interaction. Repair carries feelings of pleasure, confidence, and security, the implicit knowledge that I can overcome problems. Reparation gives a fundamental life lesson: the negative feeling that arises from a mismatch can be replaced by a positive feeling when two people reach an agreement ”, they state.

Pete Davidson at the MET Gala

Considering that Kourtney Kardashian boasts idyllic dates with Travis Barker on the beach surrounded by roses and giant movie screens on the shore, while Kim is photographed eating pizza in a tracksuit and without makeup with Pete, perhaps this relationship does not really be the proof that many people find it irresistible to have to change their partners, but precisely the opposite: the power of mutual acceptance and the death of posturing. Kim proved during her marriage to Kanye West that she was not going to take responsibility for her husband’s opinions, so she has learned to distance herself from the toxic myth of the wayward’s attractiveness.. The psychologist Marta de Prado García warns us about the problem of relationships that find their incentive in problems. “We live in a society that leads us to seek vibrant, emotional, and even addictive experiences. Relationships that activate these characteristics always suffer from the search for stronger emotions. Far from establishing a space of security, love, companionship, tranquility, and a commitment to permanence, the most problematic relationships push us to feel emotions that alter stability ”, comments the author of ‘How you relate as a couple’.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

We will have to wait to know if Pete will be part of the new reality of the Kardashians on Hulu (Travis Barker will) or if his relationship with Kim will be as fleeting as those that the comedian has had with Kate Beckinsale, Kaia Gerber or Margaret Qualley, But whoever posed with Kris Jenner and Kim in the same checkered pajamas as they made one thing clear: if Kris has opened the doors to her ‘made in Calabasas’ universe, Pete may be destined to be the new Scott Disick, Kourtney’s ex-husband who entered the show as a wayward character with problems with fidelity, drinking and drugs who now claims to be a great hottie and an exemplary couple. The idea of ​​the saving woman is not the one that is sold here, but an even more conservative but much more marketinian: that of the Kardashian family as the Queen Midas of the 21st century. The image of Kim, Kris, Pete, and rapper Flavor Flav (who uploaded the photo to Instagram) proves two other things. The first, Kris Jenner’s power to move the narrative strings of her daughters’ lives at will when she wants to hide a controversyIt is no coincidence that after the tragedy that occurred at the Astroworld festival during the show of Kylie Jenner’s partner, Travis Scott, Kim has been seen with Pete so naturally to distract the attention of his stepsister. Second, the idea of ​​a man getting along with his mother remains a magnet, as Emily Ratajkowski has shown. When Seth Meyers asked the model why the ‘hype’ of the sexiest women on the planet with the comedian, he did not hesitate. “He’s charming, he’s vulnerable, his nail polish looks great on him and he has a great relationship with his mother.” Warren Betty’s sultry smile worked for her, but now it seems that seduction tricks have more to do with a good manicure and relationships with mother that Freud would have given for a book.

