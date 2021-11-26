What’s the point of studying at university after 60?

The University Programs for the Elderly (PUM) aim to offer older adults the opportunity of active aging with the consequent improvement of their quality of life. This includes physical health, psychological health, independence, social relationships, an environment to participate in, and a spirituality or belief.

In many cases, retirement or widowhood lead to isolation, passivity, sedentary lifestyle and, finally, depression, which are experienced as social rejection and accelerate the deterioration of physical health.

These programs don’t just provide new knowledge. Almost more important is the opportunity for socialization, with the consequent affective improvement of the senior students. It is essential that, in order to take advantage of these opportunities and actively participate in society, these students “continually acquire knowledge and skills in current technologies”.

The moment we are currently living requires that we continue to learn throughout our lives. This is reflected in Sustainable Development Goal number 4, which calls for inclusive, equitable and quality education and lifelong learning opportunities for all.

An opportunity to re-engage

Going back or going to college for the first time after 60 is a remedy or an opportunity to actively participate in society and benefit. Social relationships and trusting connections are essential for well-being.

Some reasons why older people who can no longer aspire to job promotion decide to go to these programs are: to inquire about a topic of interest; understand the current society, its history and its changes; stay active and creative; or simply avoid exclusion.

These superior programs are born as a result of the demand of the population, a demand that arises from two basic needs: to continue training in the cultural sphere and to maintain social relationships. Starting from an instructional and academic foundation, PUMs prepare students to face the changing obstacles of today’s society.

The impact of the pandemic

On March 14, 2020, due to the onslaught of covid-19, the activities of the UIC Barcelona Experience Campus were suspended without prior notice, as its students were the most vulnerable group of the university. Two days later, the entire university followed.

Classes, workshops, research groups, outings and activities were suddenly closed and his 56 students were confined to their homes. In the same way, the great majority of the University Programs for Seniors of the remaining universities suspended all activity.

With confinement, everything explained above was truncated at the root, precisely when these people were going to need it most, facing a long and uncertain period of even greater forced isolation and passivity. In these circumstances, what should the answer be?

Online transformation

At the UIC Barcelona Experience Campus we decided that everything possible had to be done to virtually maintain the scheduled activity; and help all students and other older ones to jump over the digital divide to stay connected and active.

It was worked on two parallel lines:

Personal attention. For this, digital volunteers were recruited, young university students who contacted the elderly who needed help. A coordination figure was implemented for each classroom of the Campus of Experience, which accompanied all the students of the same class and the teacher throughout the connection and helped those who had difficulties with the connection, which was often solved by phone.

Only one day of teaching was lost and, with the experience accumulated in the months of March to July, the program for the 2020-2021 course was prepared online, both for students already enrolled and for the 46 new students who enrolled.

The most valued

As a result of this experience, we were able to realize the things that students value the most:

The academic and activity programming (classes, workshops, research groups, outings, contests, parties, etc.).

Help to bridge the digital divide.

And, most importantly, with digital resources and presence, achieve intense socialization among students, and create and strengthen relationships of mutual knowledge, collaboration and affection between the different members of the Campus of Experience.

Since this campaign began, very few students have left the program and many have joined the Experience Campus: it has gone from 56 students to more than 140 today, which contrasts with what happened. in the PUM of other institutions in Catalonia (according to the Xarxa Vives consortium of universities, the student body has decreased an average of 41.2%).

Bridge the digital divide

Older people, in their majority, are capable of bridging the digital divide if:

They are sufficiently motivated. They have the necessary individual support in the initial moment. The accessibility of digital instruments is taken care of.

The PUM promote the socialization and affectivity of the elderly. The formation on-lineWhen face-to-face training is not possible –which is always preferable–, face-to-face training can be substituted if these factors are taken care of. This formula, which we hope is not generally necessary, will serve to welcome students who, due to mobility difficulties, distance, etc., cannot participate in person.