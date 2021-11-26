what you should know about this important medical development

Researchers from the Brigham and Women’s Hospital of the Faculty of Medicine of Harvard, in the United States, are getting ready to test the first nasal vaccine to prevent and delay the disease of Alzheimer’s.

Behind this scientific development, which could improve the quality of life of millions of people, there are more than 20 years of research, as can be read on the institution’s website.

It will be the first time that a nasal vaccine against this degenerative disease has been experimented, whose main characteristic is the elimination of neuronal connections, which causes loss of memory.

For this first trial, 16 people between 60 and 85 years of age will participate; but it is expected to expand the group in case of obtaining positive results.

Some of the participants have a family history of such disease; while others are part of the group that have not presented symptoms or have a genetic predisposition.

“The launch of the first test in humans of a nasal Alzheimer’s vaccine is a remarkable milestone, ”said Howard L. Weiner, co-director of the Ann Romney Center.

The procedure for applying the vaccine is very simple, basically it is a kind of nasal spray which is applied in one of the nostrils.

In this way, the vaccine particles begin to circulate through the body to reach the brain and begin the process of neuronal protection.

“The immune system plays a very important role in all neurological diseasesWeiner added.

If successful, this vaccine could be marketed to world level and prevent this disease that affects 55 million people around the world.