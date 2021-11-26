What to see: “Finch” and “A Police Movie” – El Sol de Sinaloa

Finch

A dying scientist (Finch, played by Tom Hanks) his faithful dog and a robot apprentice is all that Argentine-born British director Miguel Sapotchnick needs to take us on a poignant journey down the path of human frailty. Although Finch’s plot (United States, 2021) is similar to other stories about the end of the world, it is far from being one of those action-horror churros in which the survivors face an army of zombies.

The world has been devastated by a solar cataclysm. The few survivors of the ravages of radiation have fled in disarray to the few regions where life is still possible. But not Finch, who is a lonely guy, who all he wants is the solitude in which he has lived for years, secluded inside an underground bunker. During all that time his only company has been Goodyear, his dog, and a decrepit robot (Dewey) who ends up perishing.

The conditions in the bunker are no longer safe, forcing Finch to abandon it to go out in search of food and a new home. Thus, he will begin a journey whose destination will be San Francisco, the city from where Finch once received a postcard sent by his father, a man he does not even know. Before embarking on the last journey of his life, Finch applies his knowledge of robotic engineering to create a humanoid robot (Jeff) that, like a small child, has to learn basic things like walking or running. But above all you must learn to feel in the way that a human being would (the human experience).

It is in that last trip where the soul of the speech presented in the tape lies. It is about the spiritual preparation of a man before leaving this world. It is the epilogue of his own human experience. This is not someone fearful of death, but someone aware of the importance of starting the great game without guilt or remorse. “I wish I had made better use of the time,” Finch says with resignation as he sits down to talk, in the middle of a barren and desolate landscape, with Jeff. It is not common for gringo commercial cinema to approach the phenomenon of death in a spiritual way. The scene in which Finch’s corpse, wrapped in a white shroud, burns before Goodyear and Jeff’s gazes, evokes the Hindu funeral pyres burning on the banks of the Ganges River. Old-school cinema, Steven Spielberg’s school (Amblin Entertainment, founded by Spielberg himself, is one of the film’s producers). We are talking about a story full of emotional moments and a luminous ending, which ultimately make it memorable.

A Police Movie

In its voracious attempt to gain a wider audience, Netflix has opted for documentary cinema in all its aspects, including mockumentary. A genre in which fiction is fused with documentary, through the use of interviews and the recreation of certain situations by actors. A Police Film (Alonso Ruizpalacios, Mexico 2021) belongs precisely to the genre.

The story focuses on the daily life of the two main characters: Teresa and Montoya. A couple of policemen (characterized by Mónica del Carmen and Raúl Briones), who without mincing words and, sometimes with humor, tell us not only the reasons why they decided to become cops, but also the loss of prestige, the danger and the chinga that means to walk in the streets of Mexico City aboard a patrol. Besides that, they tell us the love story that unites them; a story that emerged from their relationship as a working couple, which by dint of complicity and taking care of their backs, became a sentimental couple: “the love patrol”.

The tape is forceful. He manages to undress, at least in a small part, the CDMX police. Here the reality is seen, not by the eye of the citizens, but by the police. Those same policemen who often inspire mistrust and suspicion among people. The film is on his side. Their own gaze reveals to us how crazy they are, how corrupt they are and what motivates them to keep going even if it is fucking bad. Here the police are the victims and “the system” the perpetrator. That disdainful and uncompromising attitude is also portrayed, which the majority of Mexicans show before the authority and the laws.

Both the dialogues (arising from the script) and the performances of the protagonists are remarkable. The character of Teresa is undoubtedly the best and most credible layout. In the case of Montoya, his physique (slim body, white complexion, sharp features) does not fully agree with the archetype of the Chilango policeman, who is usually short, dark and plump due to prescribing so many tamale cakes and basket tacos . Something similar happens with some recreations of the police adventures narrated by Teresa and Montoya themselves. For example when they arrest an assailant after chasing him through several streets. The alleged offender looks more like a fifi student from Tec de Monterrey than one of those thugs who smoke stone and go out to steal shouting “You know it, you bastards!”

Perhaps if the film, in addition to showing in an intimate way the existence of the police officers who have the mission of caring for and protecting the Chilangos, would also show what is the daily relationship of complicity between those same policemen and organized crime, A History of Police would go from being just a Netflix documentary, to become a true complaint document. Some viewer (from another country of course) could question the veracity of what they are seeing on the screen. Unfortunately that is only a small part of the harsh reality.