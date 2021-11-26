What is the prevalence of chronic diseases in young people?

In general, the concept of chronicity is linked to older people, a product of greater longevity and changes in lifestyles. Nevertheless, More and more young people between the ages of 18 and 30 are receiving treatment for a chronic disease. That is why the president of the Spanish Society of General and Family Physicians (SEMG) in Madrid, Isabel Jimeno, asks not to relate this phenomenon to advanced ages and “not to underestimate” its impact among the youngest.

“More and more people are being treated,” he warned during his speech at the III Madrid Congress of the SEMG in the table ‘Prevention of respiratory infections in chronic patients’. However, it recognizes that the highest incidences are still found in the elderly due to their “vulnerability”. For this reason, he stressed that chronicity “matters”, since this group is more vulnerable to infectious diseases than the young population, and which, in turn, are one of the main causes of morbidity and mortality in the geriatric population.

The increased susceptibility to infections “has been attributed to the anatomical, physiological and immunological aging process and the higher prevalence in them of chronic diseases ”, especially cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases and diabetes mellitus, which predispose to infection.

In this context, the immunosenescence, consequence of progressive deterioration of both innate and adaptive immune responses. In this sense, Jimeno explained, “the responses dependent on T cells and those mediated by T cells are significantly affected in the elderly ”, which translates into the“ failure of homeostatic control mechanisms in response to successive encounters with noxious stimuli ”.