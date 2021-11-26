What do América, Rayados, Tigres and León need to qualify for the semifinals?

In ESPN Digital we present what each team needs to access the semifinals of the Apertura 2021

With the first of the quarterfinals in the history books, Pumas, America, Monterrey, Atlas, Tigres, Santos, León and Puebla They have already begun to propose the scenarios that suit them, although with the criterion of the away goal in oblivion, there is not much choice of maneuver for the teams that will be visitors in the second leg.

In the first game, América visited Pumas at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario and the Águilas were far from showing why they were the best team in the regular phase and the one that showed the greatest consistency, as they barely approached the goal that Alfredo Talavera looked after. .

While, Pumas, as much as he wanted to go to the front and dominated the game, did not find the fine aim of his attackers to open the scoringThis despite the fact that they had good opportunities.

Later, Monterrey received Atlas at the BBVA Stadium and the Monterrey team was the one that insisted the most at the front. Javier Aguirre put his best XI and tried to open the key, but his chances were not enough and they made Camilo Vargas figure.

While Los Rojinegros held out in good shape and their goalkeeper was one of the main figures, so now they will seek to close the match at the Jalisco Stadium and show why they were the second best team in the regular phase.

Then in ESPN Digital we present to you what each team needs.

America has everything to continue with its paternity over Pumas in the league Imago7

Result in the first leg: 0-0

Game of return: Saturday, November 27 (19:00)

Campus: Aztec stadium

College students need to win whatever and for whatever result. With the criterion in the past of the away goal, in case of a tie, the team that advances is the best placed in the general table.

“The one who was better in the table must have a privilege that is to play at home, he closes the phase there. The away goal I do not take into account. You think about winning, not about the away goal. We have to win and we have no other choice. It never happened to me if the away goal is justice or not, but I repeat, the one who was above must have a privilege ”, said Lillini in a press conference after the first leg.

While, If America wins or draws, it will be in the next phase and Santiago Solari will live his first semifinal in Liga MX, because the last tournament was in the quarterfinals when Pachuca eliminated it.

Result in the first leg: 0-0

Game of return: Saturday, November 27 (21:05)

Campus: Jalisco Stadium

After the goalless draw, Los Rojinegros are the favorites to have the home, because closing in the Jalisco Stadium will give them the possibility of having the support of their fans. With the victory or the draw, the Guadalajara will be in the next phase of the tournament.

While, the only result that is valid for Rayados and Javier Aguirre is victory, because Monterrey will have no margin of error and must be imposed by any marker in their visit to the Pearl of the West.

Result in the first leg: Saints 2-1 Tigers

Game of return: Sunday, November 28 (18:00)

Campus: University Stadium

As a local, Santos came out with a 2 to 1 advantage of his first match against Tigres for the ticket towards the semifinals of the Apertura 2021, thanks to Diego Valdés at 4 ‘and Eduardo Aguirre at 12’. For the feline side André-Pierre Gignac discounted at 74 ‘.

The Warriors finished in fifth place after 17 dates and advanced to the ‘big party’ thanks to a victory over Atlético de San Luis in repechage, while Tigres parked on the fourth overall step.

With this result, Tigres need to win by one goal after 90 minutes remaining to advance, while any parity between the two teams or the triumph of Santos will leave him out of the fight for the title.

Result in the first leg: Puebla 2-1 Leon

Game of return: Sunday, November 28 (20:05)

Campus: Nou Camp Stadium

Puebla took advantage of the locality at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium and gave a 2 to 1 somersault on León, who went ahead on the scoreboard with a goal from Stiven Barreiro at 29 ‘, thanks to the goals of Pablo Parra at 30’ and Maximiliano Araujo at 79 ‘.

The ‘Strip’ finished the regular phase of Apertura 2021 in seventh place and reached the Liguilla via playoffs after beating Chivas in a dramatic series of penalties, while the ‘Fiera’ took third place in the competition.

Under this context, León needs a goal and a clean sheet in the second leg, at least, to reach the semifinals. Any score that is not a victory over the ‘Strip’ will have you eliminated from the League.