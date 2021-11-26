Welcome to Raccoon City ‘,’ Wound ‘,’ Dawn of the Planet of the Apes’ and more

The last weekend of November is about to arrive. After the fatigue accumulated by the consumer fever motivated by Black Friday, it is a good time to relax and catch a movie. At Espinof we offer you a review of 11 must-see movies for this weekend, including movie premieres, streaming platform launches, news in physical format and titles that can be seen on television these days.

At the cinema

‘Charm’

A new jewel of visually dazzling animation cinema, very entertaining at all times and that proposes a hilarious adventure when it sets out to be fun and knows how to touch a chord with the viewer without falling for the easy ones. Very good job also with the creation and design of the characters, with the songs working as the icing on the cake and the ideal complement to what he is telling us.

Criticism in Espinof

‘Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City’ (‘Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City’)

The popular video game franchise returns to the big screen with a new adaptation that recovers the horror genre with an approach more typical of series B cinema and greater respect for the original work. The result is quite entertaining and with quite powerful moments, but it also suffers from certain visual limitations and from being a bit the beginning of something that remains to be seen that we get to see.

Criticism in Espinof

‘La casa Gucci’ (‘House of Gucci’)

Ridley scott has released two films this year. The first was ‘The last duel’, one of the best works of his filmography, and now he returns with another film inspired by real events but in which he seems to bet more on the arousal and the mamarrachismo, counting for this with a luxury cast , but it is not clear that he was the ideal director to squeeze his possibilities.

Criticism in Espinof

In streaming

‘Wound’ (‘Bruised’)





First film directed by Halle berry, who also leads the cast of this feature film for Netflix about an MMA fighter who seeks to redeem herself both professionally, where a tough defeat years ago seemed to put an end to her career, and personally, where the reappearance in her life The son she abandoned offers her a new opportunity as a mother.

‘The boy who saved Christmas’ (‘A Boy Called Christmas’)





From Netflix we get a movie that can be seen in cinemas in other countries. A priori it may seem like just another Christmas movie, but let’s not forget that behind it is Gil Kenan, responsible at the time for the remarkable animated film ‘Monster House’.

In physical format

‘Wrong Turn: Path to Hell’





Estimated reboot of the horror franchise that may want to be too many things in a very short time, but it is appreciated that it wants to offer its own vision instead of being a slave to the original film, always being entertaining and playful. It is worth to me to forgive his lapses, but perhaps not to you.

Criticism in Espinof

in TV

‘The Panther Woman’ (‘Cat People’)





An indisputable classic of horror cinema in which Jacques Tourneur knew how to take full advantage of the ambiguity proposed by the story he tells. Always suggestive, the film navigates between suspense, drama, thriller and even romance with great success. And with a very tight footage that makes it more difficult for anyone to make excuses for not having seen it yet.

22:00 at Thirteen

‘Mambrú went to war’





Several decades before ‘The infinite trench’ addressed the history of the moles of the civil war, Fernando Fernán-Gómez He has already addressed this little-known reality of our country with a peculiar film that knows how to balance comedy and drama to leave the viewer with a feeling of strangeness. It is not a round work, but it is one that is worth approaching.

22:05 at 2

‘Zootopia’ (‘Zootopia’)





An animated film that shines as a comedy, it offers a suspenseful plot with touches of film noir much more stimulating than expected in such a work and a charismatic lead duo that serves as a great common thread. And of course, the unforgettable and hilarious sequence of the sloth.

Saturday at 9:20 pm on Disney Channel

Criticism in Espinof

‘Dawn of the Planet of the Apes’





At the time, certain doubts arose after the departure of Rupert wyatt of the franchise, but the truth is that Matt reeves He elevated it even more in a film that was able to offer a first-rate visual spectacle, but also give it a most stimulating background by addressing the inevitable confrontation between humans and primates.

Saturday at 22:15 in Cuatro

Criticism in Espinof

‘Con Air (Convicts in the air)’





A great pastime from the 90s that surely marked the top of Nicolas Cage as an action hero, since here we see him overwhelming in a show with an unexpected load of humor and some licenses that are now impossible in a production of these characteristics. Accompanied by a cast full of familiar faces, you have just as much fun no matter how many times you’ve seen it.

Sunday at 10pm in Paramount

Criticism in Espinof