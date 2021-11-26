Weight falls worse and bitcoin plummets amid fears of new variant of coronavirus

The Mexican peso depreciated on Friday by seventh consecutive session carried away by a wave of aversion to risky assets, due to concerns that a new variant of coronavirus could slow the recovery of the global economy.

The local currency was trading at 21.8230 per dollar, with a loss of 1.23% compared to 21.5575 in the Reuters reference price on Thursday. Previously, in international operations, it fell to 22.1510 units, its weakest level since September 30, 2020.

Weight accumulates a loss in the year of almost 10% and it was shaping up to its worst week since the one ended on September 25 of last year.

The new variant identified in South Africa prompted the European Union, the United Kingdom and India to announce tightening of their border controls as scientists tried to determine whether the mutation is resistant to current vaccines.

The Mexican peso is the second most depreciated currency (from 4pm until now), in the episode of uncertainty unleashed by the new variant of covid19. pic.twitter.com/ll4t089KpI – Gabriela Siller Pagaza (@GabySillerP) November 26, 2021

Global authorities reacted on Friday with alarm to the new variant of coronavirus detected in South Africa, with the European Union, United Kingdom and India among those who announced the tightening of their border controls.



Bitcoin plummeted

The bitcoin plummeted almost 8% Friday after the discovery of a new variant The potentially vaccine-resistant COVID-19 virus reduced risk interest in favor of assets considered safer, such as government debt, the yen and the dollar.

* Bitcoin, the largest digital currency, dropped 7.8% to $ 54,377, minimum from October 12. The unit was heading for its biggest one-day decline since Sept. 20, down more than 20% since hitting a record high of $ 69,000 earlier this month.

* Scientists said that variant, detected in South Africa, Botswana and Hong Kong, has an unusual combination of mutations and can evade immune responses or make it more transmissible.

* “The spread of (the variant), especially to other countries, could further weaken investors’ appetite, ”said Yuya Hasegawa of Bitbank. “Bitcon’s advantage will likely be limited and the market should prepare for further losses“.

* Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, fell as much as 11.6% to its lowest level in a week. In the session it was trading at $ 4,070, down almost 18% from its record on November 10.

(Reuters)