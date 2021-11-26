Wall Street falls on fears of new Omicron variant of Covid-19

Reuters.- US stocks fell on Friday, with the Dow Jones and S&P 500 suffering their biggest percentage losses in a day in months, as sectors affected by the pandemic, which have benefited from a reopening, sank after a new coronavirus mutation was found called Omicron.

* Authorities around the world reacted with alarm on Friday to the variant of the coronavirus found in South Africa, It is being studied if it is resistant to the vaccines in use. The European Union and Great Britain They were some of the territories that reinforced border controls.

* Cruise operators Carnival Corp, Royal Caribbean Cruises and Norwegian Cruise Line each plunged more than 10%, while shares of United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines also fell.

* The NYSE Arca Airline Index experienced its largest one-day percentage decline in more than a year.

* Retailers fell at the start of Black Friday, the beginning of the holiday shopping seasonas the new variant fueled concerns about low store traffic and inventory problems.

* The declines were wide, with large declines in the top 11 S&P sectors except health, which was down slightly thanks to strong gains from Covid-19 vaccine makers Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc.

* “It’s déjà vu again, like for the eighth time,” said Keith Buchanan, Senior Portfolio Manager at Global Investments. “Our understanding of this variant could accelerate over the weekend, if there is more worrying news than good,” a lot of people don’t want to have risk assets on Monday morning. “

* Despite the sales, traders in the market pointed out that the drop was probably exaggerated by the low volume during the short holiday session after Thanksgiving.

* Unofficially, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 905.04 points, or 2.53%, to 34,899.34, while the S&P 500 lost 106.74 points, or 2.27%, to 4,594.72 units. The Nasdaq lost 353.57 points, or 2.23%, to 15,491.66 units.

* The CBOE Volatility Index, popularly known as the Wall Street Fear Indicator, reached its highest level since September 20.

