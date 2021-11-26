Virtual lands in Axie Infinity and Decentraland are sold for more than $ 5 million

Metaverses and non-fungible tokens (NFT) continue to be talked about, especially because of the prices that the virtual properties in them have reached.

Recently, in the popular video game Axie Infinity, a parcel of virtual land was sold for 550 ETH, which represents about USD 2,300,000, at the current market price, according to the CriptoNoticias price index.

The purchase was made by the user of the video game called Wen Land to another identified as ArcaChemist, in the Axie Infinity market itself.

The property sold stands out for being located in the center of the Lunacia map, the name given to it to the place where the Axies live. There, there are several different types of soil: Luna’s Landing, Genesis, Savannah, Forest, Arctic, and Mystic.

The parcel of virtual land that was traded corresponds to the area called Genesis, an area that is described in the game as “extremely rare”, which makes it expensive.

It is worth remembering that in the game apart from the duels between Axies and complete missions to generate money, there are also different objects and lands that can be bought and sold inside or outside the video game.

The virtual land sold is located in an area considered “rare” called Genesis.

Landowners can upgrade and customize their territory to house tents, chimera summon beacons, produce resources, house Non Playable Character (NPC) a character controlled by the game director and even act as access points for dungeons ”, they say on the video game’s website.

Decentraland sold the largest piece of virtual land.

Aside from the record-breaking plot in Axie Infinity, in the Ethereum-based entertainment metaverse Decentraland, the largest expanse of virtual land was sold.

On November 23, a virtual land was also sold for 618,000 MANA, Decentraland native token ($ 2.8 million). It is considered the largest land acquisition to date.

The company behind the acquisition is Tokens.com Corp, a publicly traded company that owns an inventory of cryptocurrencies based on decentralized finance (DeFi) and NFT.

“Each parcel purchased in this transaction equates to 52.5 square feet, so the acquisition equates to 6,090 square feet of land,” Tokens.com reported.

The plot is located in the heart of the district Fashion Street and there fashion shows are going to be held and trade related to the digital fashion industry.

“Fashion is the next massive growth area in the metaverse … so it is timely, and very exciting, that such a decisive commitment has been made to this land purchase at Decentraland,” said Sam Hamilton, Chief Content Officer, the Decentraland Foundation.

Rise of metaverses

The rise of virtual worlds rebounded, following the recent Facebook announcement, in which he assured that he is going to build a computing platform based on the metaverse concept, a fact reported by CriptoNoticias.

Everything seems to indicate that the fever for metaverses has just started and companies are looking to gain space in this area. However, this is not something new for Decentraland as it has been exploring that world since 2017 and differs from others because it has a higher degree of decentralization.