Viral video | Adam Sandler recreates the most famous scene from his comedy ‘Happy Gilmore’ | Twitter Christopher McDonald | Celebrities | Celebs | nnda nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

Do you remember this movie? Remember is to live again. Renowned actor Adam Sandler celebrated the 25th anniversary of the premiere of his comedy “Happy Gilmore” by posting a video on Twitter last Tuesday of him recreating the memorable golf shot. who did his character in the film. “It’s been 25 years since I did this. Let’s see what happens”Sandler is heard saying in the images.

In the well-remembered feature film “Happy Gilmore,” Adam Sandler plays a soccer player. hockey retired who wants to put his golf skills to the test to make a lot of money and avoid having his beloved grandmother’s house repossessed for her debts. Other great actors work alongside him such as Julie Bowen, Frances Bay or Christopher McDonald, who plays Shooter McGavin.

“Okay, it’s been 25 years since I did this. Let’s see what happens”Sandler says at the beginning of the video as he approaches the tee to recreate the mythical swing. “I’m afraid. Shooter McGavin, this is for you “he adds, referring to his enemy in the film, played by actor Christopher McDonald.

Happy loves you all! Thanks for everything! pic.twitter.com/p1aY9JcFWh – Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) February 16, 2021

“I’m not going to lie to you. This is shattered. It went quite well. You’re dead shooter“Sandler said with a laugh after the shot. Of course, McDonald was not going to stay calm in the face of such a challenge and also wanted to recreate his Shooter McGarvin character, who was Happy Gilmore’s enemy in the film, in a video where he recorded his response to Sandler’s challenge, which he also posted on Twitter.

Have a good trip, Gilmore. 25 years, huh? […] Thanks to all the fans and thanks to you, Adam SandlerWhy don’t you meet me at 9th Green at 9, Gilmore? Oh and wear something nice “, says the interpreter recreating his remembered character.