Vin Diesel confirms development of Fast and Furious spin-off

Cipher, one of the most recent villains in the Fast and Furious saga, will be the protagonist of the new spin-off of the franchise.

The saga of Fast and furious it does not stop growing. Each premiere seems to be even more relevant than the previous one, so the plans to abandon said plot are very distant. While the main chapters could come to an end in one or two films, the studio still has a lot of cloth to cut.

Based on this, Universal studios has considered the idea of ​​starting to prepare spin-offs from the core. This mechanics began to be developed with the launch of Hobbs and shaw, placing the characters Dwayne johnson and Jason statham in front. The producer is already preparing a sequel to this one.

Secondly, Vin Diesel, who appears as the star and producer of the saga, confirmed to the magazine Variety the making of one more feature film. It is one focused on the history of Cipher, the cyberterrorist villain played by Charlize Theron.

The character was included in the sequence in The Fate of the Furious (F&F 8) and liked it so much that it returned in the most recent installment. The impact of Theron’s performance and the depth of the enemy make her a very potential element to have her solo story.

What’s interesting about Diesel’s reveal to Variety is that the project is already in formal development. The actor confirmed that they have already placed writers to advance the script for this product.

On the other hand, its ninth installment is already in theaters. Directed by Justin lin, F9 is starring Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris «Ludacris» Bridges, John Cena, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung kang, Helen mirren, Kurt russell and Charlize Theron. The film can already be seen on billboards almost all over the world.

Source: Variety