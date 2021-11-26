“Unfortunately, another great coach is coming to the Premier”

With the hiring of Ralf Rangnick with Manchester United, Jürgen Klopp ironically pointed out that unfortunately another good coach arrived in the English league

Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool manager, joked about the signing of Ralf rangnick by Manchester United and said that it is not good news that another great manager makes it to the Premier League.

Ralf Rangnick became Manchester United’s new manager. EFE

The German coach, who until now served as sports director of Lokomotiv Moscow, will sign in the coming days as Manchester United manager as a replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

“Unfortunately, another great coach comes to the Premier“, Klopp said at a press conference, in a phrase that contrary to what it seems is a compliment to Rangnick.

“Ralf is a very experienced coach. He made two teams appear out of nowhere and become threats in Germany, with Hoffenheim and Leipzig. United will be a very organized team on the pitch, we will have to deal with it. This is not good news for the other clubs, “added Klopp.

“He is very well regarded in Germany, precisely.”

“THIAGO IS A FANTASTIC PLAYER”

Jürgen Klopp assured that the Spanish-Brazilian Thiago Alcántara is a “fantastic player” and that when he is not there they have to look for solutions.

The Spanish midfielder scored a great goal in this week’s win against Porto and has played the last four games with the ‘Reds’.

“Thiago is a fantastic player. When he is not there, we have to find solutions, it is not as simple as putting someone else and that’s it,” Klopp said at a press conference.

“We have great quality in the midfield when all of our midfielders are fit. We have many variations to choose from. Thiago has a very specific way of playing. He is very helpful on the field when he has rhythm, so we have to make sure that he we give it, but without burning it, “added the German.