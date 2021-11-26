Uncharted 4 on PC and PS5 may not include multiplayer and survival mode

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, the remastered compilation that will arrive on PC and PS5 and include Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, It could come without the multiplayer and survival modes included in both games. This has been suggested by ESRB, the US age rating agency, in the registry for the recently launched game; the report indicates that the game does not have “interactive elements”. The collection was announced last September to be launched early next year without an exact date, although everything indicates that it should arrive in February.

According to the report provided by ESRB (via VGC), the interactive elements refer to the online features as well as the ability for players to interact with each other. At the moment Sony PlayStation has not announced anything about it, although it should be noted that this it wouldn’t be the first time that a remastered compilation of Uncharted hits the market without multiplayer modes. Without going any further, Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, the compilation pack of the three original PS3 installments that came to PS4, only included the title campaigns, although in the case of Legacy of Thieves Collection This decision would be strange given that multiplayer is enjoyed by millions.

Possible release alongside the Uncharted movie?

It is possible that the compilation is scheduled to be released in dates close to the premiere of the live action adaptation starring Tom Holland as Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg as Victor Sullivan; the PS5 version will arrive somewhat earlier than the PC version, which is being developed by Iron Galaxy. Regarding the film, this was quite a physical challenge for the young actor who also plays Spider-Man in the MCU and will have numerous elements to make fans of the games fall in love and convince those who do not know the original material in depth. .