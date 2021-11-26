Travis Scott is seen in public for the first time since the Astroworld festival tragedy

Travis Scott was seen in public for the first time since the Astroworld tragedy.

The thirty-year-old rapper was photographed along with Michael Jordan, Mark Wahlberg, Saïd Taghmaoui and Corey Gamble at the Madison Club in La Quint, Southern California on Tuesday, November 23, according to People.

Ten people were killed and hundreds injured during Scott’s performance at the Astroworld festival in Houston, Texas, on November 5, when the crowd rushed onto the stage.

Around 9:15 pm the surge of the crowd crushed and trampled people. Scott offered to cover funeral expenses for the victims who died at the festival.

The rapper also offered a full refund on all Astroworld 2021 tickets.

Scott and the organizers of the Houston festival are facing multiple lawsuits, including a new one for a whopping $ 750 million in the wake of the fatal concert in Texas.

Earlier this month, Scott’s attorney, Edwin F. McPherson, testified to Complex In a statement: “I think if you talk to Travis, he would tell you that there were times in his life as a young artist where he did things that he didn’t know how much of an impact they would have on stage.”

“I think he has matured, the power he has from the stage. You know you can’t do the things you did in the past. I’ve seen the footage of this, I didn’t see anything out of the ordinary in terms of what Travis was saying. Any artist wants the enthusiastic crowd, wants them involved in the show, I didn’t see anything beyond that, “he added.