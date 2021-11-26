Trading codes to get version exclusive Pokémon and more in Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl – Nintenderos

An interesting compilation recently shared comes back to us that is related to one of the most prominent titles in the catalog on the hybrid console. This time we are talking about Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl.

Starting Pokémon

Code Pokémon that you have Pokémon you want 0387-0390 Turtwig Chimchar 0387-0393 Turtwig Piplup 0390-0387 Chimchar Turtwig 0390-0393 Chimchar Piplup 0393-0387 Piplup Turtwig 0393-0390 Piplup Chimchar

Version exclusives

Code Pokémon that you have Pokémon you want 0010-0013 Caterpie Weedle 0023-0027 Ekans Sandshrew 0058-0037 Growlithe Vulpix 0086-0079 Seel Slowpoke 0123-0127 Scyther Pinsir 0198-0200 Murkrow Misdreavus 0207-0216 Gligar Teddiursa 0239-0240 Elekid Magby 0246-0371 Larvitar Bagon 0273-0270 Seedot Lotad 0303-0302 Mawile Sableye 0335-0336 Zangoose Seviper 0338-0337 Solrock Lunatone 0352-0234 Kecleon Stantler 0408-0410 Cranidos Shieldon 0434-0431 Stunky Glameow

Evolutions

Code Pokémon that you have Pokémon you want Evolution 0061-0061 Poliwhirl (equipped with Pride Rock) Poliwhirl (equipped with Pride Rock) Politoed 0064-0064 Kadabra Kadabra Alakazam 0067-0067 Machoke Machoke Machamp 0075-0075 Graveler Graveler Golem 0079-0079 Slowpoke (equipped with Pride Rock) Slowpoke (holding company equipped with Roca del Rey) Slowking 0093-0093 Haunter Haunter Gengar 0095-0095 Onix (equipped with Metallic coating) Onix (equipped with Metallic coating) Steelix 0112-0112 Rhydon (equipped with Protector) Rhydon (equipped with Protector) Rhyperior 0117-0117 Seadra (equipped with Dragon Scale) Seadra (equipped with Dragon Scale) Kingdra 0123-0123 Scyther (equipped with Metallic Cladding) Scyther (equipped with Metallic Cladding) Scizor 0125-0125 Electabuzz (equipped with Electrizer) Electabuzz (equipped with Electrizer) Electivire 0126-0126 Magmar (equipped with Magmatizer) Magmar (equipped with Magmatizer) Magmortar 0137-0137 Porygon (equipped with Upgrade) Porygon (equipped with Upgrade) Porygon2 0233-0233 Porygon2 (equipped with Strange Disc) Porygon2 (equipped with Strange Disc) Porygon-Z 0356-0356 Dusclops (equipped with Terrible Cloth) Dusclops (equipped with Terrible Cloth) Dusknoir 0366-0367 Clamperl (equipped with Sea Tooth) Clamperl (equipped with Sea Tooth) Huntail 0366-0368 Clamperl (equipped with Sea Scale) Clamperl (equipped with Sea Scale) Gorebyss

How to trade

Remember that you must follow these steps to exchange with other players:

Enter the Global Room Talk to the nurse and select the option ‘Yes, with a link code’ when prompted Enter the unique exchange code you want to use from the tables above. Start an exchange or talk to a Coach who has a snack on his head. Select the Pokémon you want to trade and confirm the trade

