Trading codes to get version exclusive Pokémon and more in Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl – Nintenderos

An interesting compilation recently shared comes back to us that is related to one of the most prominent titles in the catalog on the hybrid console. This time we are talking about Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl.

The list you have below includes some permanent exchange codes that they offer from Dexerto to get the initials, the exclusive ones of each version and those that evolve by Exchange.

They are as follows:

Starting Pokémon

Code Pokémon that you have Pokémon you want
0387-0390 Turtwig Chimchar
0387-0393 Turtwig Piplup
0390-0387 Chimchar Turtwig
0390-0393 Chimchar Piplup
0393-0387 Piplup Turtwig
0393-0390 Piplup Chimchar

Version exclusives

Code Pokémon that you have Pokémon you want
0010-0013 Caterpie Weedle
0023-0027 Ekans Sandshrew
0058-0037 Growlithe Vulpix
0086-0079 Seel Slowpoke
0123-0127 Scyther Pinsir
0198-0200 Murkrow Misdreavus
0207-0216 Gligar Teddiursa
0239-0240 Elekid Magby
0246-0371 Larvitar Bagon
0273-0270 Seedot Lotad
0303-0302 Mawile Sableye
0335-0336 Zangoose Seviper
0338-0337 Solrock Lunatone
0352-0234 Kecleon Stantler
0408-0410 Cranidos Shieldon
0434-0431 Stunky Glameow

Evolutions

Code Pokémon that you have Pokémon you want Evolution
0061-0061 Poliwhirl (equipped with Pride Rock) Poliwhirl (equipped with Pride Rock) Politoed
0064-0064 Kadabra Kadabra Alakazam
0067-0067 Machoke Machoke Machamp
0075-0075 Graveler Graveler Golem
0079-0079 Slowpoke (equipped with Pride Rock) Slowpoke (holding company equipped with Roca del Rey) Slowking
0093-0093 Haunter Haunter Gengar
0095-0095 Onix (equipped with Metallic coating) Onix (equipped with Metallic coating) Steelix
0112-0112 Rhydon (equipped with Protector) Rhydon (equipped with Protector) Rhyperior
0117-0117 Seadra (equipped with Dragon Scale) Seadra (equipped with Dragon Scale) Kingdra
0123-0123 Scyther (equipped with Metallic Cladding) Scyther (equipped with Metallic Cladding) Scizor
0125-0125 Electabuzz (equipped with Electrizer) Electabuzz (equipped with Electrizer) Electivire
0126-0126 Magmar (equipped with Magmatizer) Magmar (equipped with Magmatizer) Magmortar
0137-0137 Porygon (equipped with Upgrade) Porygon (equipped with Upgrade) Porygon2
0233-0233 Porygon2 (equipped with Strange Disc) Porygon2 (equipped with Strange Disc) Porygon-Z
0356-0356 Dusclops (equipped with Terrible Cloth) Dusclops (equipped with Terrible Cloth) Dusknoir
0366-0367 Clamperl (equipped with Sea Tooth) Clamperl (equipped with Sea Tooth) Huntail
0366-0368 Clamperl (equipped with Sea Scale) Clamperl (equipped with Sea Scale) Gorebyss

How to trade

Remember that you must follow these steps to exchange with other players:

  1. Enter the Global Room
  2. Talk to the nurse and select the option ‘Yes, with a link code’ when prompted
  3. Enter the unique exchange code you want to use from the tables above.
  4. Start an exchange or talk to a Coach who has a snack on his head.
  5. Select the Pokémon you want to trade and confirm the trade

We remind you that on the web you have information about the remakes about:

What is your opinion? Do not hesitate to leave it in the comments. Finally, you can also find our complete coverage of this game, including all the guides, here.

