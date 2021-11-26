Trading codes to get version exclusive Pokémon and more in Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl – Nintenderos
An interesting compilation recently shared comes back to us that is related to one of the most prominent titles in the catalog on the hybrid console. This time we are talking about Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl.
The list you have below includes some permanent exchange codes that they offer from Dexerto to get the initials, the exclusive ones of each version and those that evolve by Exchange.
They are as follows:
Starting Pokémon
|Code
|Pokémon that you have
|Pokémon you want
|0387-0390
|Turtwig
|Chimchar
|0387-0393
|Turtwig
|Piplup
|0390-0387
|Chimchar
|Turtwig
|0390-0393
|Chimchar
|Piplup
|0393-0387
|Piplup
|Turtwig
|0393-0390
|Piplup
|Chimchar
Version exclusives
|Code
|Pokémon that you have
|Pokémon you want
|0010-0013
|Caterpie
|Weedle
|0023-0027
|Ekans
|Sandshrew
|0058-0037
|Growlithe
|Vulpix
|0086-0079
|Seel
|Slowpoke
|0123-0127
|Scyther
|Pinsir
|0198-0200
|Murkrow
|Misdreavus
|0207-0216
|Gligar
|Teddiursa
|0239-0240
|Elekid
|Magby
|0246-0371
|Larvitar
|Bagon
|0273-0270
|Seedot
|Lotad
|0303-0302
|Mawile
|Sableye
|0335-0336
|Zangoose
|Seviper
|0338-0337
|Solrock
|Lunatone
|0352-0234
|Kecleon
|Stantler
|0408-0410
|Cranidos
|Shieldon
|0434-0431
|Stunky
|Glameow
Evolutions
|Code
|Pokémon that you have
|Pokémon you want
|Evolution
|0061-0061
|Poliwhirl (equipped with Pride Rock)
|Poliwhirl (equipped with Pride Rock)
|Politoed
|0064-0064
|Kadabra
|Kadabra
|Alakazam
|0067-0067
|Machoke
|Machoke
|Machamp
|0075-0075
|Graveler
|Graveler
|Golem
|0079-0079
|Slowpoke (equipped with Pride Rock)
|Slowpoke (holding company equipped with Roca del Rey)
|Slowking
|0093-0093
|Haunter
|Haunter
|Gengar
|0095-0095
|Onix (equipped with Metallic coating)
|Onix (equipped with Metallic coating)
|Steelix
|0112-0112
|Rhydon (equipped with Protector)
|Rhydon (equipped with Protector)
|Rhyperior
|0117-0117
|Seadra (equipped with Dragon Scale)
|Seadra (equipped with Dragon Scale)
|Kingdra
|0123-0123
|Scyther (equipped with Metallic Cladding)
|Scyther (equipped with Metallic Cladding)
|Scizor
|0125-0125
|Electabuzz (equipped with Electrizer)
|Electabuzz (equipped with Electrizer)
|Electivire
|0126-0126
|Magmar (equipped with Magmatizer)
|Magmar (equipped with Magmatizer)
|Magmortar
|0137-0137
|Porygon (equipped with Upgrade)
|Porygon (equipped with Upgrade)
|Porygon2
|0233-0233
|Porygon2 (equipped with Strange Disc)
|Porygon2 (equipped with Strange Disc)
|Porygon-Z
|0356-0356
|Dusclops (equipped with Terrible Cloth)
|Dusclops (equipped with Terrible Cloth)
|Dusknoir
|0366-0367
|Clamperl (equipped with Sea Tooth)
|Clamperl (equipped with Sea Tooth)
|Huntail
|0366-0368
|Clamperl (equipped with Sea Scale)
|Clamperl (equipped with Sea Scale)
|Gorebyss
How to trade
Remember that you must follow these steps to exchange with other players:
- Enter the Global Room
- Talk to the nurse and select the option ‘Yes, with a link code’ when prompted
- Enter the unique exchange code you want to use from the tables above.
- Start an exchange or talk to a Coach who has a snack on his head.
- Select the Pokémon you want to trade and confirm the trade
