Tomorrow’s war, what you need to know about Chris Pratt’s movie

The release date of thriller sci-fi with Chris Pratt The Tomorrow War or The war of tomorrow is July 2, 2021. The film starring in and produced by Chris pratt will mark the first feature film live action from Chris McKay, co-director of The great Lego adventure (2014) and director of Lego Batman: The Movie (2017).

The script written by Zach Dean (24 hours to survive) is set in a future where humanity is losing a war against aliens. To turn the tide of battle, scientists will use time travel to recruit soldiers from the past to fight the war.

The feature film was tentatively known as Ghost Draft, but Chris Pratt revealed a while ago through his Instagram account the official title of the production and shared the first image of the filming in Atlanta and locations in Iceland.

David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Jules Daly, Adam Kolbrenner and David Goyer also serve as producers, while Rob Cowan and Samantha Nisenboim will serve as executive producers. In addition to Pratt, other cast members include Yvonnne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale), Betty Gilpin (Glow), JK Simmons (Spider-Man: Far From Home) and Mary Lynn Rajskub (24). Details about the characters are kept secret.

Tomorrow’s War with Chris Pratt is now available on Amazon Prime Video.

We had seen it in The OC, SE busca, Parks and Recreation And till Moneyball. And of course, in many, many memes. However, few knew who he was Chris pratt until a few years ago that Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic world they placed it among the great promises of the industry.

The actor has seized the opportunity, as his charisma and his wise selection of projects have made him one of the most beloved personalities in Hollywood. We do not know what the future holds, but for now, we present you ranking To define his best and worst movies.